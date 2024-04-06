Picking a combined RR-RCB playing 11 for IPL 2024 ft. Trent Boult, Virat Kohli

An unbeaten Rajasthan Royals (RR) outfit will take on a struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 19 of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6. Rajasthan have been brilliant in the ongoing edition, winning three out of three matches. As for Bengaluru, they have only one victory to their name from four matches.

In their last game, RR hammered a hapless Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Bowling first, Rajasthan did a great job restricting MI to 125-9. Trent Boult (3-22), Yuzvendra Chahal (3-11), and Nandre Burger (2-32) came up with impressive efforts. Riyan Parag (54* off 39) then scored another half-century to ease his side to victory.

RCB went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 28 runs in their last match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, succumbing to their third defeat in IPL 2024. Chasing a target of 182, their star-studded batting line-up once again flattered to deceive. They lost half their side for 94, which pretty much sealed their fate in the contest.

Looking at the head-to-head numbers between the two sides, RCB have a slender 15-12 lead. As Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru gear up for Saturday's contest, we pick a combined XI of the two sides for IPL 2024.

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli

RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal would partner with RCB's Virat Kohli at the top of the order in the combined XI. Jaiswal has had a disappointing start to his IPL 2024 campaign, registering scores of 24, 5 and 10.

But it should only be a matter of time before he finds his batting rhythm. Also, Jaiswal finds a place because Faf du Plessis and Jos Buttler have done precious little in the tournament so far.

Kohli has been Bengaluru's best batter by some distance. He is currently the leading run-getter in IPL 2024, with 203 runs from four matches at an average of 67.67 and a strike rate of 140.97.

The 35-year-old scored 77 off 49 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and 83* off 59 versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Middle order/ All-rounders: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Shimron Hetmyer

Riyan Parag has been in wonderful form for Rajasthan Royals. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Sanju Samson would be the captain and wicketkeeper in the combined RR-RCB IPL 2024 XI. The right-handed batter kicked off the competition with an unbeaten 82 off 52 against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. In subsequent matches, he has been dismissed for 15 and 12, respectively, so Samson would be keen to get back among the runs.

Often ridiculed over the years for his failures, Riyan Parag 2.0 has been the standout batter of IPL 2024 so far. In three matches, he has 181 runs to his name at a strike rate of 160.18. Parag began the tournament with 43 off 29 balls against LSG and has followed it up with sublime knocks of 84* off 45 and 54* off 39 against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively.

RCB all-rounder Cameron Green has struggled for consistency but finds a place in the combined XI since the team needs the option of a fifth bowler, who can contribute with the bat as well. Green picked up two wickets against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and contributed 33 against KKR.

Dinesh Karthik and Shimron Hetmyer would be the finishers in the combined RR-RCB XI. Karthik has played a couple of impressive turning-back-the-clock cameos. Hetmyer hasn't had much to do in IPL 2024 so far, but if needed he could be used as a floater in the batting line-up.

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Reece Topley (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Seasoned Rajasthan Royals left-arm pacer Trent Boult starred with 2-35 against LSG and was exceptional with figures of 3-22 in the thumping win over Mumbai Indians, walking away with the Player of the Match award.

Experienced leggie Yuzvendra Chahal continues to make a big impact in the IPL. After picking up one wicket against Lucknow and two against Delhi, he was outstanding against Mumbai, finishing with figures of 3-11 from his four overs.

RCB's star pacer Mohammed Siraj hasn't lived up to his reputation yet, barring the 2-26 against Punjab. But he will be expected to come good soon. Bengaluru left-arm pacer Reece Topley got the wicket of Quinton de Kock in the game against LSG. He was slightly expensive, finishing with 1-39. But given his experience in T20 cricket, he will be expected to deliver the goods.