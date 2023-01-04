Picking the combined SRH and CSK 11 for IPL 2023

Both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) know what it's like to lift the IPL trophy. While the Super Kings have won the title four times, the Sunrisers won their only crown to date in 2016.

Both teams made headlines at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi for various reasons and will look to put behind mediocre campaigns in 2022 and start afresh. Many dub this battle the 'MRC Nagar derby', given the area in Chennai where their respective offices are located.

The head-to-head record between the two sides in the IPL is heavily skewed in favor of CSK, who have won 13 of their 18 encounters against SRH.

Ahead of IPL 2023, let's look at the best combined playing XI featuring players from both sides:

Openers - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi

Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the brightest young batting prospects in the country at the moment. The winner of the Orange Cap in 2021, the opener is a mainstay in CSK's batting lineup.

Partnering him in this XI will be his statemate and SRH's Rahul Tripathi, who has to be the best uncapped player who hasn't made his India debut yet. Year after year, the SRH batter produces consistent runs at a brisk rate and is the ideal batting enforcer for T20 cricket.

Middle order - Ben Stokes, Glenn Phillips, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), and Washington Sundar

Ben Stokes and Glenn Phillips slot in at No. 3 and 4, respectively. While Stokes was grabbed by CSK for a sum of ₹16.25 at the IPL 2023 auction, Phillips was retained by SRH ahead of the same. Both are absolute livewires on the field as well, with Phillips also being in destructive recent form against both pace and spin.

The CSK duo of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni will don the role of the side's finishers. Jadeja adds to this side's brilliant set of fielders while Dhoni will be the captain of the team. Washington Sundar will slot in at No. 7 as one of the leading all-rounders, also adding value in the form of his improved range with the bat.

Given Dhoni's liking for multiple bowling options, this XI has enough of them in the top 7 in the form of Sundar, Jadeja, Stokes, and Phillips.

Bowlers - Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Maheesh Theekshana, and Umran Malik

Marco Jansen adds depth with the bat and also brings in left-handed variety with the ball. The lanky seamer can extract steep bounce and will cause opposition batters a lot of trouble.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains one of the greatest players in the IPL and will continue to lead the SRH attack in IPL 2023. Umran Malik rounds off the pace unit and his thunderbolts should make for box-office viewing. The Jammu lad has also gone on to impress for India in white-ball cricket, having made his debut in 2022.

Rounding off the playing XI is Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana. He enjoyed a fine year for CSK in 2022 and will be the leader of their attack come IPL 2023 as well. His plethora of variations, coupled with exquisite control, make him a tough proposition to stave off and he also takes the fourth overseas spot in this XI.

Combined SRH and CSK playing XI for IPL 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Glenn Phillips, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Maheesh Theekshana, Umran Malik.

What do you make of this combined playing XI of CSK and SRH for IPL 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!

Also read: One new signing from each team who could be their X-factor in IPL 2023

Poll : Which team boasts of a better roster for IPL 2023? Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings 0 votes