Picking a combined SRH-PBKS playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 27th match of the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After finishing as the runners-up in the previous edition, SRH have looked nowhere close to their best, having lost four out of the five matches they have played so far.

The opening combination of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who were the main reason behind SRH’s success in 2024, has failed to provide them solid starts this term. Even the middle order and the bowling line-up haven't quite lived up to the expectations, which is why they are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings, under their new captain Shreyas Iyer, have started their campaign with three wins in four matches. They have a well-oiled unit which covers mostly all bases. PBKS can't afford to lose the momentum if they are to realize their dream of lifting their maiden IPL title.

With the 27th match of the competition slated to be played on Saturday, April 12, we have formed a combined XI comprising players from both teams. Here is the XI:

Openers- Travis Head and Priyansh Arya

The No. 1 T20I batter in world cricket currently, Travis Head hasn't been at his best but it's hard to leave him out of any T20 team. He will like to believe that today is the day when he scores big and bats the opposition out of the game. One of the cleanest ball-strikers, Head is due a massive score.

Priyansh Arya has been a revelation in IPL 2025 so far. He scored an astonishing 39-ball century against the Chennai Super Kings in the previous game. His knock was studded with some jaw-dropping shots which oozed class and quality of the highest order.

Middle order- Shreyas Iyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Shashank Singh, Aniket Verma

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer started the tournament with a couple of stunning knocks but has been short of runs in the last two matches. He loves taking on the bowlers right from the outset. Given how things have gone in the last two games, he might be forced to take his time a bit in the beginning before cutting loose.

The number four batter in this line-up, Heinrich Klaasen is one of the finest ball strikers in the modern generation. Klaasen is a classy batter and despite his power-hitting abilities, he plays according to the game situation and knows how to build an innings when required. He is also due a big score.

Shashank Singh was among just the two players who were retained by PBKS ahead of the mega auction. Batting at number five could just be a bit early for Shashank but he has evolved over the last couple of years. Besides his exceptional finishing prowess, he also displayed how to build an innings against CSK after PBKS were reduced to 83/5.

Another young talent who has made a name for himself in the ongoing IPL is Aniket Verma. Batting at the lower middle order, he has bailed his team out of trouble and has also displayed his range-hitting abilities. He can attack both pacers and spinners and adds variety to the SRH team.

Jansen, the tall left-arm pacer, has the ability to bowl at any stage of the innings and his height helps him extract that extra bit of bounce from the surface. He can also swing the ball both ways, making him a potent weapon for his captain. Jansen is also a lusty striker of the ball who can turn the game with the bat in the last few overs.

Pat Cummins has been a world-class captain over the last few years and would be hoping his Midas touch changes the fortunes of SRH in IPL 2025. He is due for a match-winning performance in this season so far but given his skill set, it might just be around the corner. He has the ability to tonk the long ball if he gets an opportunity with the bat.

Arshdeep Singh hasn't been at his wicket-taking best in the tournament so far but has been good in patches. He has shown glimpses of what he brings to the table for PBKS. He moves the ball prodigiously early on and has developed a good range of slower deliveries, besides having the ability to nail the yorker consistently.

Another top-quality pacer who will be part of this combined playing XI, Mohammed Shami has gone for a few runs in the competition but is a class act, especially on conditions which has something on offer for the fast bowlers. He is predominantly a hit-the-deck bowler and can also be a good option in the death.

The highest wicket-taker in IPL history, Yuzvendra Chahal will look to spin his web around the SRH batters later today. He is a genuine match winner and has been a consistent wicket-taker for whichever team he has played for.

Despite picking up a truckload of wickets for RCB and RR in the past few years, he was released by both franchises which has immensely benefited PBKS. He is yet to realize his potential for the new franchise but a match winning performance could just be around the corner.

Impact sub- Zeeshan Ansari

Another wrist spin option, Zeeshan Ansari could come in as the impact sub in this combined XI. He has picked up some crucial wickets for the franchise in his maiden IPL appearance and will look to make an impact if he gets an opportunity.

