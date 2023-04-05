PL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's RR vs PBKS clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first home game of IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5.

IPL 2022 runners-up RR picked up from where they left off last year, beginning their campaign with a splendid win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). They performed like a well-oiled machine and will hope to keep up the good work against the Kings.

PBKS also got their campaign underway with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, they will be keen to keep the winning run going against RR, given that Punjab haven't been able to win back-to-back matches at the start of their campaign in the last couple of editions.

Although the first-innings average score at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is 149, batting-friendly wickets are expected at the venue.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can score the most runs in the RR vs PBKS clash.

#1 Jos Buttler

The RR opener has been in fine form this year as well. Jos Buttler finished as the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2022, scoring 863 runs in 17 matches at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of close to 150, hitting four centuries and as many fifties.

The England international scored a quickfire half-century against Hyderabad and proved that he has not lost touch. The right-handed batter will hope to continue his magic against PBKS.

If the ball comes onto the bat nicely, expect him to play another excellent knock on Wednesday.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

The PBKS skipper is one of the most consistent performers in the history of the competition. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL after Virat Kohli, with 6284 runs in 206 innings.

Shikhar Dhawan, who lost his place in the Indian ODI side, began his IPL 2023 campaign with a 40-run knock against the Knight Riders. The southpaw will look to continue the good work as he eyes an India return.

The senior batter takes time to get his eyes in and if he hits the ball well, expect him to score big.

#3 Sanju Samson

The RR skipper scored a quickfire half-century in the first game against the Hyderabad franchise. Sanju Samson smashed 55 off 32 balls to help the team post a total in excess of 200.

He played some good-looking shots and looked in good form. The wicketkeeper-batter will be keen to add to his tally as the Royals chase their maiden title since 2008.

Poll : 0 votes