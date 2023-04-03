Playing XI of cricketers who played only 1 match in IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway in 2008, with many big names of Indian cricket and foreign nations competing under one roof.

The main aim of the tournament was to give the budding Indian cricketers a platform to showcase their talent. The league also gave them an opportunity to play against international stars before making their debut for India.

Over the last 15 years, several youngsters have utilized this platform to elevate themselves to the next level. The IPL also offers the biggest contracts to cricketers among all leagues in the world, which is why almost every cricketer dreams of becoming a part of this competition.

Many players have gained exposure, fame, and money by performing well in the league, but not all IPL players were lucky enough to have long careers. Some of them only got to play one match.

Here's a playing XI of such cricketers whose IPL careers lasted only one game.

Openers - Brad Haddin (wk) and Ankit Bawne

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin will open the innings for the team along with uncapped Indian player Ankit Bawne.

Haddin played his only IPL match for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2011. He scored 18 runs off 11 balls in that game.

Bawne, meanwhile, has done well in domestic cricket but has played only one match in the world's grandest T20 league so far. Bawne's only appearance in the league came in 2017 for the Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals). He scored 12 runs off as many deliveries against KKR.

Middle Order - Darren Bravo, Damien Martyn, Younis Khan and Mohammad Ashraful

West Indies batter Darren Bravo forms the middle order of this lineup along with Damien Martyn, Younis Khan, and Mohammad Ashraful.

Bravo's only game came for KKR against the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, where he scored six runs.

Damien Martyn and Younis Khan made their IPL debuts for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the final phase of their careers. Martyn scored a 24-ball 19 against RCB in 2010, while Khan scored three off seven against Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings) in 2008.

Former Bangladesh star Mohammad Ashraful turned up for MI in 2009. In his only match, the right-handed batter got run out for two runs off 10 balls.

Bowlers - Mashrafe Mortaza, Abdur Razzak, Nathan Rimmington, Ray Price and Andre Nel

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza will lead the pace attack of the team along with Andre Nel and Michael Neser. Mortaza's only IPL match came for KKR in 2009 against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, where he leaked 58 runs off four overs.

Former Aussie fast bowler Nathan Rimmington made a decent debut for the Punjab franchise in 2011. Playing against the now-defunct Pune Warriors, Rimmington went for 19 runs in his three wicketless overs, but he never got a game again.

Former South African pacer Andre Nel's lone IPL appearance came for MI in 2008 against the Delhi Capitals. He returned with figures of 1/31 in three overs.

Former Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak will lead the team's spin attack with Ray Price. Razzak played for RCB in 2008, returning with figures of 0/29 in two overs against RR, whereas Price bowled a spell of 0/33 for MI against KKR in 2011.

