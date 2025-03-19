Predicting LSG's top 3 wicket-takers in IPL 2025 ft. Avesh Khan

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will kick off their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign by taking on Delhi Capitals in the 2025 edition’s fourth match. The fixture will be played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24.

LSG have been a part of three editions since 2022, and have made it to the playoffs twice except for the 2024 season. The team will now see a new face at the helm as the franchise roped in Rishabh Pant for ₹27 crore, making him the costliest player in the tournament’s history.

Under Pant’s captaincy, the management would expect players to do better than the previous editions and this time, lift the silverware. LSG have a strong batting lineup, but some bowlers have been their top picks this season.

On that note, let's look at three bowlers who can be their top wicket-takers this season.

#1 Akash Deep

LSG have a dearth of wicket-taking bowlers in their line-up, but one player who could do well with the ball is Akash Deep. The Bengal cricketer, who represented the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last season, was bagged for a whopping ₹8 crore by LSG.

The past year has been good for the pacer, having had a good IPL outing followed by his international debut for the Men in Blue in December 2024, where he represented his nation in the red ball formats. On the T20 front, he played eight matches for RCB and picked up seven wickets at a high economy rate of 11.67

But his numbers in T20s overall have been good. He has 49 wickets from 42 matches, at a comparatively lower economy of 7.71. The 28-year-old has put up some noteworthy performances with the new ball recently, and the franchise would hope for him to keep up his form and momentum.

#2 Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi has been an integral part of the LSG squad since the team’s inception in 2022. This will be his fourth consecutive year with the franchise as they retained him for ₹11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The spinner earned his India cap after consistent performances in the IPL and the domestic setup, which was also a major reason behind LSG roping him in. Bishnoi’s best season at the IPL was the 2023 edition with the Super Giants, where he picked up 16 wickets in 14 matches while also helping the side qualify for the knockouts.

The leg spinner has only improved with time, and LSG naming him in the retention list was a top move. Overall, he has played 66 matches and picked up 63 wickets at an economy of 7.81. Bishnoi has been one of LSG’s key players over the past three seasons, and will again be the one to look out for.

#3 Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan was bought by LSG for ₹9.75 crore at the mega auction. The franchise traded him to Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction as he represented the Men in Pink last season.

Avesh was an integral part of the LSG outfit in the 2022 and 2023 editions, and the team hence decided to add him back to the squad for the 2025 season.

In his IPL career, the 28-year-old has picked up 74 wickets in 62 innings, including one four-wicket haul with figures of 4/24 being his best. With the franchise having shown faith in him, it’ll be a task for Avesh Khan to stand up to the management’s expectations and put up match-winning performances.

