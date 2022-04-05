Middle-order remains a worry for Punjab Kings

It took just a couple of games for Punjab Kings to showcase their volatility. They came from a stunning victory against Bangalore in the opening fixture to succumb to an overwhelming defeat to Kolkata in no less than three days. Two days later, they reversed the odds once again to upstage CSK as well.

There is little doubt that Punjab's current first XI is as good as any other line-up they have assembled over the years. They have heavily improved their bowling and more importantly, their top-order looks more solid and balanced than ever before. However, one thing that remains a concern for them is the gap between Liam Livingstone and Odean Smith.

While both foreign recruits are known for their powerplay and game-changing abilities, the individuals who lie between them are a sure weakness for the franchise.

Undercooked middle-order for Kings

Liam Livingstone is undoubtedly a fantastic purchase made by the Kings to properly replace the range-hitting skills brought by Nicolas Pooran last season. More importantly, Livingstone's contributions with the ball and on the field are equally vital to Punjab's prospects as well.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies Raj Angad Bawa is SOLD to @PunjabKingsIPL for INR 2 crore Raj Angad Bawa is SOLD to @PunjabKingsIPL for INR 2 crore 👏👏 #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies

However, Kumble and company have taken quite a punt in opting for three inexperienced Indian players from number five to seven. While Shahrukh Khan has shown glimpses of his abilities in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the other two are yet to prove themselves at this level.

Raj Bawa has only graduated U-19 cricket and to put so much emphasis on him as a finisher might prove fatal to King's chances. With minimal contributions from him as an all-rounder in the opening two games, the Kings opted for Vidarbha veteran Jitesh Sharma against CSK.

While Sharma is definitely better suited than Bawa at number six, he is far from ideal. In some ways, his outing against CSK was a blessing for him in the sense that he only had to face mid 130 kmph pace bowlers throughout the game. His pedigree at this level will likely be challenged against more potent bowling attacks.

Struggle to find the right spot for Smith

Odean Smith has played twice at number eight and once at seven.

Cricbuzz @cricbuzz



Kolkata Knight Riders: 109/4 need 29 runs in 48 balls.



#KKRvPBKS | #IPL2022



cricbuzz.com/live-cricket-s… Odean Smith's second over: 4 6 6 0 6 N1 6 = 30 runs!Kolkata Knight Riders: 109/4 need 29 runs in 48 balls. Odean Smith's second over: 4 6 6 0 6 N1 6 = 30 runs! Kolkata Knight Riders: 109/4 need 29 runs in 48 balls.#KKRvPBKS | #IPL2022 cricbuzz.com/live-cricket-s…

The Kings are yet to decide which slot to give him to optimize his capabilities.

With Smith leaking runs aplenty, Mayank faces a headache to either opt for another bowling all-rounder at seven or a specialist death bowler. They have tried both the options so far and seem to be better off going in with another death over specialist.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit