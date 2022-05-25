Rajat Patidar to Sanju Samson: 5 star players who got to their maiden IPL century with a six

The IPL is one of the biggest cricket tournaments in the world. Every year, the best cricketers from across the globe gather to compete in a franchise-based competition. The 2022 edition of the league is underway right now. The tournament is in its final phase at the moment.

Any player who participates in the IPL is under pressure as millions of fans across the world watch the matches. On top of that, franchise owners have high expectations from the players on whom they spend big bucks at the auction.

Scoring a century in a tournament like the Indian Premier League is a grand achievement. The following five cricketers went a step ahead and reached their first century in the tournament with a six.

#1 Rajat Patidar vs. Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022

Rajat Patidar played a fantastic innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Uncapped batter Rajat Patidar went unsold at the 2022 Mega Auction. RCB later signed him as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia. The right-handed batter impressed straightaway and cemented his place in the playing XI.

He brought his 'A' game to the table in the Eliminator match against the Lucknow Super Giants, scoring 112 runs off only 54 balls for his team. To make the occasion even more special, Patidar completed his ton with a six off Mohsin Khan's bowling.

#2 Yusuf Pathan vs. Mumbai Indians, 2010

Yusuf Pathan was one of the most dangerous batters during his prime. Playing for the Rajasthan Royals in 2010, Pathan smacked a 37-ball century against the Mumbai Indians. He completed the hundred with a six off Sanath Jayasuriya.

Unfortunately, he got run out after completing his ton. RR lost that game against MI by four runs.

#3 David Miller vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2013

David Miller played a match-winning knock for the Gujarat Titans last night in Qualifier 1. Nine years ago, Miller announced his arrival in the league with a 38-ball ton against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chasing 191 runs to win, the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) were down to 64/4. Miller then whacked a 38-ball 101 to guide his team home. He smashed a six off Chris Gayle's bowling to register his maiden IPL ton.

#4 Sanju Samson vs. Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Sanju Samson scored his maiden IPL century in 2017 against the Rising Pune Supergiant. Batting at number three for Delhi Daredevils, he aggregated 102 runs off 63 deliveries.

Samson recorded his first hundred with a six off Adam Zampa's bowling. DD won that contest by 97 runs.

#5 Ruturaj Gaikwad vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2021

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a 60-ball 101* for the Chennai Super Kings in a league stage match against the Rajasthan Royals last year. Gaikwad was 95 when Mustafizur Rahman came in to bowl the last ball of the innings.

Rahman bowled a length ball which was whacked by Gaikwad over the leg-side boundary.

It will be interesting to see which other players join Yusuf Pathan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, David Miller and Sanju Samson in this elite club.

