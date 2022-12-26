Ranking LSG's buys at the IPL 2023 auction

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had a busy time at the IPL 2023 auction that took place in Kochi on Friday, December 23. With ₹23.35 crore to spend, they filled up each of their remaining 10 slots to take their roster for the new season to 25.

It was a windfall when Nicholas Pooran's name came up for bidding. The Super Giants stopped at nothing to avail his services and broke the bank for the same. They also made a number of bargain overseas and Indian acquisitions to round off their squad and have come out of the IPL 2023 Auction boasting one of the better-balanced outfits.

On that note, let's take a look at their purchases at the IPL 2023 auction and rank them on a scale of 10.

Prerak Mankad (8/10)

Prerak Mankad has been one of the standout pace-bowling all-rounders on the domestic circuit for Saurashtra. Having been released by the Punjab Kings, he was snapped up by LSG for his base price of ₹20 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction.

The Super Giants needed an Indian batter who could don the finisher's role. While Krunal Pandya's batting returns have tapered off in the last few seasons, it remains to be seen if Ayush Badoni can replicate his heroics from last season.

Mankad boasts an average of 30.24 and a strike rate of 142.60 in T20s and recently belted an unbeaten 25-ball 61 in the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Mumbai. He can also offer useful overs of medium pace and is a solid option either as a backup or in the playing XI.

Yash Thakur (8/10)

Yash Thakur's long-awaited wait for an IPL deal ended when LSG snapped him up for ₹45 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction. Given his ability to nail yorkers at will, it was a steal of the highest order for KL Rahul and Co.

With Mohsin Khan recovering from injury and Avesh Khan also having a tough year, Thakur's signing provides solid cover for the Super Giants on that front.

Nicholas Pooran (7.5/10)

"Justified for what we needed"

That was the reaction of Shashwat Goenka, co-owner of the Super Giants, when they shelled out a whopping ₹16 crore on the West Indian wicketkeeper-batter. It was a humongous investment for Nicholas Pooran, who hasn't really taken the world by storm in recent years despite the oodles of talent he possesses.

Mind you, he fits the LSG batting lineup like a glove given that they were in need of a left-handed batter in the middle order who can take down spin. Purely on that basis, going all out for his services at the IPL 2023 auction made sense.

The price tag definitely comes with a huge question mark and pressure on the man himself to deliver the goods in the new season.

Romario Shepherd (7.5/10)

Having let go of Jason Holder ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, LSG procured fellow West Indian Romario Shepherd's services. The burly all-rounder has a strike rate of 141 in his T20 career, while also possessing the ability to bowl a heavy ball.

He could be a good investment to develop in the long run, and at just ₹50 lakh, is a real bargain purchase. Clearly, this was one of the best deals made by LSG at the IPL 2023 auction.

Yudhvir Charak (7.5/10)

The lanky pacer from Jammu and Kashmir was once part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) setup. Charak will now turn out for LSG and was picked up for his base price of ₹20 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction.

He may not make the starting XI immediately. But with tall, hit-the-deck bowlers in the form of Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan in their ranks, Lucknow have a good backup option to fall back on if need be.

Amit Mishra (7/10)

Amit Mishra has received a lifeline in the IPL and will turn out for LSG in 2023.

After a year's absence, veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra is back in the IPL. Another base price pick by the Super Giants, he ought to slot in only if Ravi Bishnoi suffers an injury or runs out of form.

Having said that, 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.89 in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy proves that he has still a lot to offer. With tricks aplenty up his sleeve, Mishra's experience is a luxury for LSG to turn to if required.

Naveen-ul-Haq (6.5/10)

Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq has plied his trade in T20 leagues all around the world. He has finally landed a deal in the IPL and will turn out for the Super Giants in the new season.

It was a smart pick given that he was acquired at the IPL 2023 auction for his base price. Having said that, Naveen, who has an assortment of slower deliveries apart from a good yorker, is better suited to two-paced surfaces.

With English bolter Mark Wood likely to feature in the starting XI, Naveen isn't quite a like-for-like backup in that sense. Purely in terms of what he brings, however, his acquisition is a shrewd one.

Jaydev Unadkat (6.5/10)

Just as he was in the midst of his long-awaited Test comeback, Jaydev Unadkat was acquired for his base price of ₹50 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction. LSG took the step of adding cover in the form of a left-arm seamer with Mohsin likely to start in the XI.

If the pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow shows a two-paced nature, Unadkat will prove to be a handful for LSG.

Daniel Sams (6/10)

Daniel Sams had a rollercoaster IPL 2022 campaign for MI before being released into the auction pool. He fetched a sole bid of ₹75 lakh from LSG and will add a utility option to turn to when required.

He has the ability to bowl cutters and play big shots, making him useful on two-paced decks. Yet, there were potentially better options in the market such as David Wiese, notwithstanding the left-arm variety that Sams brings. Consistency hasn't been his forte and will look to justify the faith shown in him at the IPL 2023 auction.

Swapnil Singh (6/10)

Having earlier represented the Kings XI Punjab (as they were called back then), Swapnil Singh is back in the IPL. LSG placed a solitary bid of ₹20 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction and accepted the Baroda all-rounder into their fold.

Swapnil has been in really good form, most notably scoring half-centuries and picking up wickets for fun in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. However, it's hard to see him get a game, given the plethora of options at LSG's disposal.

Have LSG ticked off every box in the squad put together post the IPL 2023 Auction? Let us know in the comments section below!

