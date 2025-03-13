 Ranking the top 5 teams with the best finishers in IPL 2025 ft. KKR 

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) is inching closer, and the building anticipation towards exciting cricket is reaching a fever pitch. The previous edition witnessed record scores, and record sixes, introducing the cricket world to how extreme T20 cricket can get when batters are on song.

The luxury of the impact player rule coupled with dream batting surfaces were the perfect foundations on which batters could thrive. The fielding restrictions were mailed out as much as possible, the spinners were shown no mercy, while the back end of the innings was even more brutal for the bowlers.

A lot of emphasis goes towards the top and the middle order, along with the bowling attack and all-rounders to achieve balance and depth. However, in all of this, a sub-category of sorts often goes unnoticed, which are the finishers. One of the hardest units to assemble considering how few credible and reliable options are present, they could prove to be the difference makers to provide a team a final boost while batting first, or navigating the last portion of a run chase at times.

On that note, let us take a look at the top 5 teams with the best finishers in IPL 2025.

#5 Rajasthan Royals (RR)

The inaugural winners are perhaps the sole franchise that focused a lot on the finishing department during the retention stage itself. From one perspective, it may have been a smart call since they have backed trusted names instead of relying elsewhere since the values of candidates in the player pool can often get extrapolated during the event with the auction dynamics.

With the Indian core of Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, and Riyan Parag handling the bulk of the batting, it gives the likes of Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, and Wanindu Hasaranga the freedom to go all out in the end. RR have shelled out a combined total of ₹25 crore to keep a hold of Jurel and Hetmyer, and it certainly bolsters their lower middle order.

Hetmyer is among the most prolific finishers in recent times, being a reliable presence capable of playing through a variety of situations. Jurel, on the other hand, burst onto the scene with his ability to finish innings, and has a ton of potential. The duo, who have a huge responsibility on their shoulders on the back of their pay cheques, will certainly have a huge say in how RR fare this season.

#4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB had to build a new finishing unit from scratch after releasing the majority of the players, coupled with Dinesh Karthik's retirement. Having a proven finisher or a formidable lower middle order in general becomes a priority for RCB a little more than the others primarily because of the playing conditions at their home venue.

Teams are always expected to amass astronomical runs at the back end at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Intending to build a squad functional of being successful at home, RCB went heavy for explosive players. Jitesh Sharma has been a very consistent finisher for the Punjab Kings in recent times, while the same applies to Tim David who returns for a second stint.

Liam Livingstone can certainly be a huge presence if he finds form. The likes of Krunal Pandya, Jacob Bethell, and Manoj Bhandage can all come into the mix as well if required.

#3 Gujarat Titans (GT)

The 2022 IPL champions have been one of the most prolific sides at the back end of the innings in the past few seasons. Although the team have lost some important members in that department like Hardik Pandya, David Miller, and Azmatullah Omarzai, they still have vital cogs like Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan.

The duo have raked in so many runs in the death overs, and now have Glenn Philips for company to round the whole unit up neatly. The New Zealand all-rounder showcased his ability in the 2025 Champions Trophy and comes across as a valuable addition. The team also have Shahrukh Khan, who despite his lackluster IPL numbers, comes with a ton of reputation and potential.

#2 Punjab Kings (PBKS)

PBKS' sole positive from their dismal IPL 2024 campaign was their batting ability towards the end of the innings. The pair of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma flex their prowess in several matches, carrying the load of an out-of-form top and middle order.

While the franchise retained Shashank, they needed new personnel to shape their new lower middle-order. The initial signs are promising as PBKS have built a balanced outfit, blended with experience and youth. The likes of Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell are tailormade for situations in the second half of the innings, while Marco Jansen is also no muck with the bat.

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Arguably one of the few sides heading into the new season with their existing lower middle order, KKR have absolute firepower and reliability in Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Ramandeep Singh. They were all retained during the off-season.

Little needs to be said about Russell and the threat he brings with him. Capable of chasing down any score, and taking the team to any total from any situation, his power-hitting and experience is second to none. Rinku has also grown over the years, and bolstered by his performances with the national team, he emerges as the architect for KKR in the second half of their innings.

Ramandeep has played his role to perfection in whatever chances he has availed so far. The team also have Rovman Powell as an additional option on the bench if needed.

The interesting part is that KKR won the title last year without the help of their stellar explosive batters as the top order were in fine touch, unlike the year before. This season, they could be in the play again a lot more as KKR have an interesting hit-or-miss batting unit.

