Ranking all of Virat Kohli's 150+ scores in ODI cricket

Virat Kohli helped India defeated Sri Lanka by a whopping 317 runs, the highest margin of victory for any team in ODI cricket. While the Indian win was graced by several excellent performances, it was Kohli who stole the show with his magnificent knock.

The Indian star scored an unbeaten 150+ score as India out-batted Sri Lanka in the game. His knock of 166* runs in 110 balls consisted of 13 boundaries and 8 maximums as he propelled India to a mammoth score of 390 runs.

While he was dropped twice in his century in the 1st ODI, 'King Kohli' gave no chances to his opponents in this fixture. After making his 46th ODI century, the 34-year-old unleashed his power-hitting ability as he struck massive sixes with ease. Virat Kohli's red-hot form is perhaps the biggest positive for Team India in this series as the team begins an ICC World Cup year.

On that note, let’s rank all 5 of Virat Kohli's 150+ scores in ODI cricket.

#1 India's Tour of South Africa, 3rd ODI, 2018 (160* off 159 balls)

Virat Kohli struck 3 hundreds in the 6-match away ODI series against South Africa in 2018.

India were leading the 6-match series 2-0 as they entered the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town for the 3rd ODI of the series. The going was tough for the Indian batters as the typical South African wicket offered steep pace and bounce to the fast bowlers. Virat Kohli scored a magnificent 160* off 159 balls to take his team to a total of 303 runs against an attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir and Chris Morris. 'King Kohli' was in brilliant form throughout the tournament as he scored 3 centuries in the six match series.

#2 India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, 2012 (183 off 148 balls)

Playing against arch-rivals Pakistan, India were facing the daunting task of chasing 330 runs in the second innings. India were off to a dreadful start as experienced opener Gautam Gambhir was out for 0. The Pakistan line-up consisted of established stalwarts such as Shahid Afridi, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Gul and more. The then youngster made important partnerships with his idol Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as he steadied the Indian ship. He played aggressive shots at will as he remained untroubled by the wizardry of the Pakistani spinners. He fell agonizingly close to a double hundred, having already done enough to ensure his team an easy win in the end. This innings marked the beginning of a series of amazing knocks against Pakistan by the Indian maestro.

#3 New Zealand's Tour of India, 3rd ODI, 2016 (154 off 134 balls)

BCCI @BCCI



@imVkohli As we celebrate #12YearsOfViratKohli take a look at one his fine knocks (154*) against New Zealand in Mohali. As we celebrate #12YearsOfViratKohli take a look at one his fine knocks (154*) against New Zealand in Mohali.@imVkohli https://t.co/W5SrUAkEBE

Chasing a target of 286, India were off to a shaky start after losing both their openers, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma, with just 41 runs on the board. The green wicket at Mohali was aiding the Kiwi pace line-up which included Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Matt Henry. After being dropped on 6 by Ross Taylor, Virat Kohli gave no chances as he played a near perfect innings to guide India to a 7-wicket victory.

#4 Sri Lanka's Tour of India, 3rd ODI, 2023 (166* runs off 110 balls)

After returning to form during the Asia Cup in 2022, Virat Kohli was slowly building up to his best and he discovered it in the recently-concluded Sri Lanka series. Kohli struck a magnificent knock consisting of 13 boundaries and 8 maximums. His innings propelled India close to a target of 400 and guided India to the highest win margin in the history of ODI cricket.

#5 West Indies' Tour of India, 2nd ODI, 2018 (157* off 129 balls)

Batting first, Captain Kohli led India's charge as he coupled with Ambati Rayudu to help India post a healthy total of 321. The only instance when a 150+ score by Virat Kohli in ODI cricket didn't result in an Indian win, this match ended in a nerve-wracking tie as Shai Hope struck a fine century for the visitors. Another 'King Kohli' special, he struck 13 boundaries and 4 maximums in his innings.

With that, we conclude our ranking of all of Virat Kohli's 150+ scores in ODI cricket. Do you agree with these rankings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Poll : Will Virat Kohli score an ODI double-hundred in 2023? Yes No 0 votes