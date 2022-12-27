Ranking the wicketkeepers of all 10 teams after IPL 2023 auction

The IPL 2023 Auction took place on December 23 in Kochi. The 10 Indian Premier League teams signed a total of 80 players at the mini auction. Players from the all-rounders' category earned the biggest contracts.

Sam Curran and Cameron Green emerged as the two most expensive signings in IPL history. The Punjab Kings signed Curran for ₹18.5 crore, while Green earned a ₹17.5 crore deal from the Mumbai Indians.

All the teams also invested their funds in wicket-keeper batters, which means every team has at least one top-quality wicket-keeping option in their squad. In this article, we will rank the 10 teams based on their wicket-keepers after the IPL 2023 Auction.

#10 SunRisers Hyderabad

The SunRisers Hyderabad have four wicket-keeping options in their squad in Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy and Upendra Yadav. While Phillips and Klaasen have international experience, none of the four players have a lot of experience playing in the IPL.

It will be interesting to see who is the first-choice wicket-keeper for the Orange Army in IPL 2023.

#9 Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders struggled to finalize a wicket-keeper last season. They have three wicket-keeping options in their IPL 2023 squad in N Jagadeesan, Litton Das and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Like the SunRisers Hyderabad, KKR's wicket-keeping department does not have much IPL experience. However, all three of their options have plenty of potential.

#8 Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians have three wicket-keeping options in Tristan Stubbs, Ishan Kishan and Vishnu Vinod. Kishan is likely to be the team's first-choice wicket-keeping option. MI's wicket-keepers can also make valuable contributions to the team's batting department.

#7 Punjab Kings

The Punjab Kings have four wicket-keeping options in Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh. Jitesh and Bairstow are likely to be the top two choices to don the gloves.

PBKS have a decent group of wicket-keepers, and they may even pick more than one wicket-keeper in their playing XI.

#6 Gujarat Titans

Defending champions Gujarat Titans retained their wicket-keeper batters Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade before the IPL 2023 Auction. They added more options to the wicket-keeping section by signing KS Bharat and Urvil Patel.

Overall, GT's wicket-keeping department has a fantastic blend of youth and experience heading into IPL 2023.

#5 Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals have two wicket-keeping options in their IPL 2023 squad in Rishabh Pant and Phil Salt. Both players are known for their aggressive hitting.

Pant, the team's captain, will undoubtedly be their first-choice gloveman. It will be exciting to see if DC pick both wicket-keepers in their playing XI or leave Salt out in the initial games.

#4 Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore retained their wicket-keeping trio of Dinesh Karthik, Finn Allen and Anuj Rawat from last season.

Karthik is a veteran player who helped RCB win many matches in IPL 2022. Allen and Rawat are immensely talented youngsters with plenty of upside. Both will hope to play as many matches as possible in IPL 2023.

#3 Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings have also retained their three wicket-keeper batters in MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and Devon Conway. All three players are match-winners on their day.

CSK are not higher up on the list because captain and first-choice keeper Dhoni seems to have passed his prime and showed signs of the same last season.

#2 Rajasthan Royals

Uncapped South African player Donavon Ferreira earned an IPL contract from the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL Auction. He will join Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore and Dhruv Jurel in RR's wicket-keeping department.

Buttler and Samson have been excellent for the Royals over the last few seasons and fans will expect them to steal the show once again in IPL 2023.

#1 Lucknow Super Giants

The Lucknow Super Giants undoubtedly have the best set of wicket-keepers on paper in IPL 2023. They retained KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock before the auction. To add more firepower to the team, LSG roped in Caribbean star Nicholas Pooran.

All three wicket-keepers in the squad can arguably walk into the playing XI of any team in any T20 league in the world. This makes Lucknow's wicketkeeing contingent the best in the league.

