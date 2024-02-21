Ranking all WPL 2024 teams

The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is ready to enthrall fans. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on runners-up Delhi Capitals in the opening game in Bengaluru on February 23.

After much speculation a year ago around the WPL, the inaugural edition was a tremendous success, with all five participating teams thrilling fans with scintillating action.

The off-season also saw teams modify their rosters and acquire players in the auction to bolster their chances in the upcoming season. A few players have pulled out recently due to national commitments and injuries, denting the franchises' chances for the season.

While the entire tournament was played in Mumbai last year, this year's WPL will happen in Bengaluru and Delhi. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon later this year, the WPL provides cricketers worldwide with an opportunity to hone and showcase their skills.

Like last year, five teams will play each other twice in the group stages, followed by the table-toppers advancing straight to the grand finale. The second and third-placed sides will face off in the Eliminator for the right to advance to the summit clash.

With all that said, let us rank the five teams based on their squad strength ahead of what promises to be another exciting WPL season.

#5 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Unfortunately for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), their poor last season could carry over to the upcoming one based on their final squad strength.

The side boasts the ultimate match-winner at the top of the order in Smirti Mandhana and the most accomplished all-rounder in Ellyse Perry. However, there is more to achieving ultimate glory than only possessing a few match-winners, and RCB might again be found wanting in those departments.

Although they made a few tactical moves to sort out their lower-order batting and the depth in bowling with the acquisitions of Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, and Sophie Molineux, among others, the side still lacks the punch in comparison to the other four competing teams.

The franchise will also miss the services of talented all-rounder Kanika Ahuja (injury) and veteran Heather Knight (national commitment), with Shraddha Pokharkar and South African Nadine de Klerk replacing the duo.

RCB will hope for match-winning performances from the world-class top three of Mandhana, Sophie Devine, and Perry to mitigate their middle-order weaknesses.

#4 UP Warriorz

The UP Warriorz were arguably the most unpredictable team in WPL 2023. Their record justified that tag as they finished third with four wins and as many losses.

The franchise did not make any noteworthy moves at the auction, barring the acquisition of Danni Wyatt. However, their major X-factor could be a motivated Chamari Athapaththu, who was unsold for a second time at the auction. She recently replaced England's Lauren Bell, who opted out to prepare for the New Zealand tour.

It also helps that their skipper Alyssa Healy also leads the Aussie side in the aftermath of Meg Lanning's retirement. In Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, and Sophie Ecclestone, the side boasts three players in the top ten of the ICC T20I all-rounder rankings.

Yet, the withdrawal of Bell leaves the Warriorz pace-bowling attack short of experience and pedigree. Although relatively strong as an overall batting unit, their lack of world-class Indian internationals could be detrimental on potentially slow and low tracks.

#3 Gujarat Giants

The Gujarat Giants (GG) should enjoy a much-improved performance this season after their tumultuous run a year ago. Despite high expectations, the franchise never clicked and finished at the bottom of the table with only two wins in eight games.

It led to them being among the most active at the auction, acquiring the young sensation Phoebe Litchfield along with other prominent names like Kashvee Gautam, Lauren Cheatle, and Veda Krishnamurthy, among others.

Unfortunately, Kashvee, the highest purchase among uncapped players at the auction, and Cheatle have withdrawn due to injury. Nevertheless, the side will have the No.1 ranked T20I batter, Beth Mooney, for the entire season after she had to miss the 2023 WPL after one game due to injury.

She will also be back as captain and is likely to form an inimitable opening partnership with Litchfield. GG will also hope for a much-improved showing from the champion Aussie all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who had a surprisingly poor season last year.

With the fast-improving off-spinner Sneh Rana also in the mix, the duo will helm the spin-bowling department for the side.

However, the Giants are slightly light on their lower middle-order and fast-bowling prowess, and these two areas might hamper the side from reaching their ultimate destination of winning a maiden WPL title.

#2 Delhi Capitals

Despite falling short in the final against the Mumbai Indians (MI), the Delhi Capitals (DC) were the best team in the league stages, with six wins in eight games.

Led by the legendary Meg Lanning, the side added Aussie batting all-rounder Annabel Sutherland in the auction. Despite finishing as the leading run-scorer last season, Lanning's retirement and lack of game time could result in a dip in form.

DC boasts a well-balanced batting lineup featuring Lanning, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, and the much-improved Jemimah Rodrigues, followed by all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Sutherland.

With Shikka Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, and Poonam Yadav, the Capitals also possess a reasonably formidable bowling attack. The side will also have motivation from falling just short last year, and for a captain who has accomplished everything in Lanning, a WPL title would be the next feather in her cap.

#1 Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians (MI) lived up to the legacy of the men's team by winning the title in the inaugural WPL season. Led by Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the side boasts incredible balance and depth in all departments.

Last year's Player of the Tournament and leading wicket-taker, Hayley Matthews, will form undeniably the best bowling attack in the competition with Issy Wong, Sasika Ishaque, and Amelia Kerr.

Further bolstering their attack is the addition of South African legend Shabnim Ismail during the auction. Similarly, the batting is full of match-winners and seasoned campaigners in Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt (second-leading scorer last year), Harmanpreet, and Amelia Kerr.

While their batting depth could be the only minor glitch in an otherwise impeccable unit, MI will start the 2024 season among the favorites to lift the trophy.

