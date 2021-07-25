RCB Match Schedule 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Schedule & Time Table for IPL 2021 Phase 2

The Royal Challengers Bangalore were slated to battle the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 3, 2021, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, because of a COVID-19, outbreak, the match had to be postponed. Subsequently, the BCCI suspended the IPL 2021 season owing to positive cases in other camps.

More than four months after the suspension, IPL 2021 is set to resume in the United Arab Emirates when the Mumbai Indians take on the Chennai Super Kings. Interestingly, the organisers have altered the schedule a bit. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will not play against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match of the second phase.

The RCB-KKR battle will happen on September 20, the day after MI and CSK begin the second phase. The Royal Challengers Bangalore are in third position in the IPL 2021 standings at the moment, with ten points from seven matches.

It will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli and co can continue in the same vein and lift their maiden IPL trophy later this year. On that note, let's have a look at RCB's timetable for Phase 2 of IPL 2021.

Royal Challengers Bangalore full schedule for IPL 2021

Match 31: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, September 20, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Match 35: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 24, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 26, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Match 43: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, September 29, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Match 48: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 3, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Match 52: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, October 6, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Match 56: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, October 8, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

