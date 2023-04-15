RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 15.

This will be the first game of the weekend doubleheader. Both Bangalore and Delhi have made disappointing starts to their IPL 2023 campaign.

After beginning with an eight-wicket triumph over Mumbai Indians (MI), Bangalore went down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 81 runs. In their last match, they failed to defend a total of 212 as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) sneaked home by one wicket off the last ball.

There has been some talk of Bangalore batters needing to score at a quicker pace, but bowling is a bigger worry, especially the form of their pacer Harshal Patel.

Delhi, meanwhile, have had a disastrous campaign so far, playing four and losing four. In their last match, they went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets. David Warner has been among the runs, but his strike rate has been extremely poor.

Axar Patel remains the bright spot for the franchise, but they have plenty of worries across all departments of their game.

Today's RCB vs DC toss result

DC have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Skipper David Warner said:

“It's about getting one win, the momentum follows from there. We don't want to lose wickets in the powerplay.”

IndianPremierLeague @IPL Toss Update



win the toss and elect to field first against



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-20



#TATAIPL | #RCBvDC Toss Update @DelhiCapitals win the toss and elect to field first against @RCBTweets Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update 🚨@DelhiCapitals win the toss and elect to field first against @RCBTweets. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-20 #TATAIPL | #RCBvDC https://t.co/p9Phxq3bZM

Mitchell Marsh replaces Rovman Powell in the DC playing XI. For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga comes in for David Willey.

RCB vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Bangalore subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.

Delhi subs: Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya.

Today's RCB vs DC pitch report

According to Daren Ganga and Sanjay Manjrekar, the pitch looks dry and there shouldn't be a lot of lateral movement. The game is being played on pitch number eight - the square boundaries are at 61m and 66m, while the straight boundary on one side is 70m. The average first-innings score in afternoon games is 157.

Today's RCB vs DC match players list

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Praveen Dubey, Ishant Sharma, Rilee Rossouw, Mitchell Marsh, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal.

RCB vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Saidharshan Kumar

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Amit Sharma

Poll : 0 votes