RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their second defeat of IPL 2024 last night (Friday, March 29) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. A splendid opening partnership between Phil Salt and Sunil Narine set up a seven-wicket victory for the Kolkata Knight Riders against RCB.

After being asked to bat first, the hosts reached 182/6 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli hit his second consecutive half-ton in IPL 2024, scoring 83 in 59 balls. In reply, KKR raced to 85/0 in the first six overs. Mayank Dagar broke the opening stand in the seventh over, but Venkatesh Iyer came in and scored a half-century to ensure Kolkata won by seven wickets.

In this article now, we shall look at the records broken, stats, award winners and scorecard of the RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2024.

List of all award winners in RCB vs KKR match, IPL 2024

KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine won the Man of the Match award for his fantastic knock of 47 runs off 22 deliveries. He smacked two fours and five sixes while opening the innings. Earlier in the match, Narine dismissed Glenn Maxwell.

RCB opener Virat Kohli won two awards at the post-match presentation ceremony for his unbeaten 83-run knock. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Sunil Narine (Strike rate of 213.64)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Virat Kohli (117 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Sunil Narine (5 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Virat Kohli (4 fours)

Man of the Match: Sunil Narine (1/40 and 47 off 22)

RCB vs KKR scorecard

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli was the top performer for RCB in the first innings of the match. He aggregated 83 runs off 59 balls, smacking four fours and four sixes. Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell tried to build a partnership with Kohli, but KKR dismissed them before they could switch gears. Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a 20-run cameo in the end.

For KKR, openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine set the tone for the innings. They added 85 runs in the powerplay, completely destroying the RCB bowling lineup. Venkatesh Iyer continued the momentum after the first six overs and ensured the team had a comfortable run-chase of 186.

Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar and Yash Dayal took a wicket each for RCB. However, they could not help RCB defend the 186-run target.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

It was a memorable game for KKR fans as their team became the first to win an away match in IPL 2024. Here's a look at some other amazing stats emerging from this fixture:

Sunil Narine became the first player to win the Man of the Match award in the 500th T20 match of his career. Andre Russell became the second all-rounder to complete a double of 2000 runs and 100 wickets in the IPL. Ravindra Jadeja was the only member of this elite club before the RCB vs KKR match. Virat Kohli broke Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes for a team in IPL. Kohli hit four sixes for RCB last night, taking his total to 241. Gayle hit 239 sixes for RCB.