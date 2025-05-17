RCB vs KKR, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cross swords with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 17, in what will be an exciting resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after eight days.
With fresh fixtures announced for the remaining league matches, this game is as important as any. If RCB wins, they will become the first team to qualify for the playoffs at IPL 2025.
Conversely, a loss here for KKR would end their campaign with a game to spare. They are highly dependent on favorable results elsewhere too. Here's a detailed preview, involving probable XIs, pitch report, and live-streaming details, for the RCB vs KKR showdown.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match details
Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 58, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Saturday, May 17, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 pitch report
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is one of the toughest venues for bowlers. With small boundaries and a fast outfield, batters tend to rule the roost here.
However, with some rain predicted, the bowlers could get extra zip from the surface. Pacers have been successful here this season, and the trend could continue. Given the weather conditions and the history of the venue, the team winning the toss is expected to field first.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 weather forecast
Don't be surprised if the RCB vs KKR game is interrupted by rain at some point. According to AccuWeather, there is a 50% chance of rainfall in Bengaluru on Saturday between the hours of 7 pm and 12 am.
While the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has an excellent drainage system, precipitation can significantly affect the flow of a game. Coincidentally, the humidity level will also go up to 90% in the night, with the temperature expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Probable XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell/Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam/Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey/Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 live streaming
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
