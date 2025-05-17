RCB vs KKR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

After a hiatus of eight days, the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes on Saturday, May 17. And it kick-starts with the business end, as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB are well in the hunt for a top-two finish and are currently second in the standings. Wins in their remaining two matches will guarantee it, and with their overseas contingent coming through largely unscathed despite the suspension, they'll back their chances of going all the way.

Meanwhile, KKR are on the back of a disappointing defeat to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They need wins in their remaining two matches and a host of other results to go their way if they are to make the final four and give themselves a shot at defending their title.

Meanwhile, a serious rain threat hangs over the contest. The Chinnaswamy has been lashed at by thunderstorms throughout the evening, and it remains to be seen if its impeccable drainage system pulls off a miracle and hands the visitors a favor.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

IPL 2025: RCB seek to sustain momentum while KKR hang on by a thread

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Ignoring the all-too-real possibility of a washout, RCB likely have the edge in this contest despite being without Josh Hazlewood and Devdutt Padikkal. Phil Salt is expected to return to the fray, and he'll know a thing or two about the KKR bowlers. The lower-middle order, meanwhile, looks lethal for the hosts.

Kolkata have the firepower needed to pull off an upset, especially if a curtailed contest transpires. They have two quality spin options and the ability to add a third in the form of Anukul Roy, who could be useful now that Bengaluru are without their frontline left-hander.

However, they just haven't been able to put the pieces together in IPL 2025. The openers haven't given them amazing starts, while Venkatesh Iyer has had an underwhelming campaign in the middle order.

Both RCB and KKR have a lot to play for, and from that regard, they are fairly evenly matched. But despite the personnel changes, the Royal Challengers will be disappointed if they don't get the job done on Saturday. That is, of course, if the rain allows it.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 58 of IPL 2025.

