RCB vs MI memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways in IPL 2021 last night as they defeated five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians by 54 runs.

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel were the heroes of RCB's sixth win in the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

MI got off to a dream start as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the in-form Devdutt Padikkal for a duck. Srikar Bharat then rebuilt the innings with captain Kohli and took the score past 50.

Glenn Maxwell used the platform set by Kohli and Bharat to perfection, slamming a 37-ball 56. The Aussie player smashed six fours and three sixes in his innings. AB de Villiers supported him with a six-ball 11.

RCB set a 166-run target for the Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock ensured MI did not lose any wickets in the powerplay. However, after Yuzvendra Chahal broke the opening stand, RCB kept on taking wickets at regular intervals.

Harshal Patel bowled a dream spell of 4/17 to tighten his grip over the IPL 2021 Purple Cap. He dismissed Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Rahul Chahar off successive deliveries and completed his first hat-trick of IPL 2021.

Chahal ended the night with figures of 3/11, while Maxwell chipped in with two wickets. MI lost all their wickets for 111 runs in just 18.1 overs.

With this win, RCB have solidified their position in the Top 4 of IPL 2021 standings. Meanwhile, MI are now down to number seven.

