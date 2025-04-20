PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

It is Sunday and we brace ourselves for an exciting double-header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The afternoon clash will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh.
Both RCB and PBKS have been in fine form this season. RCB's away record has been spotless thus far, and Rajat Patidar would love to continue that way. Punjab, meanwhile, would have their tail up after defeating RCB in their own den with an exhilarating display of bowling.
Before the reverse fixture kicks off, here's a detailed preview for this upcoming PBKS vs RCB IPL clash.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025 match details
Match: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 37, Indian Premier League 2025
Date & Time: April 20, 3:30 pm IST.
Venue: Dr. Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, PCA Stadium, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru pitch report
Don't expect a run-fest this afternoon. In the last game at this venue, the Kolkata Knight Riders failed to chase down a target of 112. Although, to be fair to the groundsmen, the pitch didn't have many demons in it; the batting, rather, lacked application.
For the PBKS vs RCB match, the pitch will be even drier, with spinners expected to get into the game early. The pitch report will be broadcast live just before the toss at 3:00 pm IST.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru weather forecast
Unfortunately for fans, clear weather is unlikely in Chandigarh today; there is a 40% chance of rain from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm IST. Having said that, a sweaty kind of day awaits the players as the temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable XIs
Punjab Kings
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal and Yash Thakur (Impact Player).
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Phil Salt (wk), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal (Impact Player), Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
