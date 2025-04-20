  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

By Naman Jain
Modified Apr 20, 2025 10:03 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

It is Sunday and we brace ourselves for an exciting double-header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The afternoon clash will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh.

Ad

Both RCB and PBKS have been in fine form this season. RCB's away record has been spotless thus far, and Rajat Patidar would love to continue that way. Punjab, meanwhile, would have their tail up after defeating RCB in their own den with an exhilarating display of bowling.

Before the reverse fixture kicks off, here's a detailed preview for this upcoming PBKS vs RCB IPL clash.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025 match details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 37, Indian Premier League 2025

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Date & Time: April 20, 3:30 pm IST.

Venue: Dr. Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, PCA Stadium, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru pitch report

Don't expect a run-fest this afternoon. In the last game at this venue, the Kolkata Knight Riders failed to chase down a target of 112. Although, to be fair to the groundsmen, the pitch didn't have many demons in it; the batting, rather, lacked application.

Ad

For the PBKS vs RCB match, the pitch will be even drier, with spinners expected to get into the game early. The pitch report will be broadcast live just before the toss at 3:00 pm IST.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru weather forecast

Unfortunately for fans, clear weather is unlikely in Chandigarh today; there is a 40% chance of rain from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm IST. Having said that, a sweaty kind of day awaits the players as the temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Ad

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable XIs

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal and Yash Thakur (Impact Player).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Phil Salt (wk), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal (Impact Player), Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma.

Ad

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

About the author
Naman Jain

Naman Jain

Twitter icon

Naman has been a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 3.5 years, specializing in penning down insightful listicles. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has always had immense passion for cricket, eventually choosing to cover the sport professionally. His exploits in this field have led him exclusively cover several World Cup and IPL matches.

A school-level cricketer, a 10-year-old Naman's love for the sport blossomed after watching each and every game of the 2011 ICC World Cup. He is a huge Team India supporter along with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and his all-time favorite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah. Naman believes that Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the current generation of cricketers and is in a league of how own, and also loves his humbleness off the field.

As a cricket lover himself, Naman places a high emphasis in writing accurate and relevant information since he covers a lot of statistics-based articles. When not watching or writing about cricket, Naman likes to play other sports and spend time with his family.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Nihal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications