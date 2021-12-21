IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why Shreyas Iyer can be a great fit for CSK

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), having retained some of their key players for IPL 2022, will enter the mega auction with the goal of assembling a competent squad for the long term.

Given that MS Dhoni's playing days are now numbered, the CSK team management will be on the lookout for future captaincy options at the auction.

Out of the many alternatives available, one of the best options for the men in yellow would be to acquire the services of batter Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer's cricketing journey took a huge turn when he got injured in the field just a few days before IPL 2021. The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper had to miss the first half of the IPL season, and young Rishabh Pant was named captain in his absence.

Even though Iyer recovered and returned to the squad during the second phase of the tournament, Rishabh Pant had already made a strong enough case for himself to be retained as DC captain.

Iyer then parted ways with the Delhi franchise with the aspiration of captaining an IPL franchise in IPL 2022.

Reasons why CSK should buy Shreyas Iyer

There's a good probability that one of the two new teams - Lucknow or Ahmedabad - could grab Shreyas Iyer as their captain. However, if Iyer does make it to the hammer, CSK are almost certain to bid for the talented batter.

Here, we take a look at three reasons why Shreyas Iyer would be a great addition to the CSK squad.

#1 CSK need a strong captain to replace MS Dhoni

The hardest task for CSK this auction would be to find an able replacement for MSD

The Chennai Super KIngs have never gone a single season in the IPL without being led by MS Dhoni. Having played a massive role in building the franchise from the ground up, the CSK captain will be extremely hard to replace once he decides to call it a day.

Given that MS Dhoni is due for retirement, the team management's top priority during the auction would be to acquire an able captain to replace the legend.

Shreyas Iyer, with his fantastic batting record and his leadership skills, could be the perfect man for the job.

With a proven track record with Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer could be someone who the CSK franchise might go all-out to acquire.

#2 CSK need a solid middle-order batter

Suresh Raina is nearing the end of his playing career

Another CSK veteran who is nearing the twilight of his cricketing career is Suresh Raina. The stalwart has been one of the most consistent and impactful batters in the history of the IPL, and has been a part of the CSK franchise since the first IPL season.

Raina's presence over the years held the batting unit together as he shielded the team following the loss of early wickets. With Raina less likely to feature as part of CSK like before, the team will look for his potential replacement.

Shreyas Iyer's solid batting performances over the years mean that he's a prime candidate to replace the veteran in the middle order for the long-term.

#3 CSK will look for a young squad

CSK have often been referred to as the "Dad's Army"

Going into the mega auction for IPL 2022, the one thing CSK would want to get rid of is their tag of being a 'Dad's Army'.

Retaining the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad is the first step in the direction for CSK. However, the team still has a long way to go in terms of bringing good young talent into the squad during the auction.

Shreyas Iyer is young, bold, talented and has rich cricketing experience, having played all three formats for India in the past. He also seems to share a great rapport with his team members and seemingly keeps the dressing room lively.

If available at the auction, CSK will, in all likelihood, try to grab the former Delhi Capitals captain for any price they can. At 27 years of age, Iyer is certainly a long-term investment for any franchise that decides to acquire his services for IPL 2022.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar