RR Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS for Match 27 of IPL 2024

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 27 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13.

With four wins in five matches, the Royals are sitting pretty at the top of the IPL 2024 standings. However, they are on the back of a defeat and will hope to get back in the win column immediately.

RR's squad for IPL 2024: Sanju Samson (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Keshav Maharaj, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian.

On that note, here is RR's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 27 of IPL 2024 against PBKS.

Openers: Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal

RR's dangerous opening combination hasn't fired in unison so far in IPL 2024. Jos Buttler hasn't done much outside his sensational hundred against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Yashasvi Jaiswal is yet to have a notable knock next to his name.

The duo will want to make the most of batting-friendly powerplay conditions in Mullanpur.

Middle Order: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer

Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag have been in sizzling form for the Royals in IPL 2024. The RR skipper and their No. 4 have already been part of plenty of memorable partnerships and will want to keep their good run going.

Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer haven't had many balls to face as a result, but that could change on Saturday if the top order adopt a slightly more aggressive approach.

Rajasthan have adopted a flexible strategy with the impact player rule, and if a few early wickets fall, we could Rovman Powell make his IPL debut as the fourth overseas player in the side. If not, the uncapped Shubham Dubey could come in to beef up the lower-middle order.

Lower Order: R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

If they don't need an additional batter, RR are expected to shore up on their bowling resources. Nandre Burger missed the last match with an injury, and if he is fit, he could return to the fold for this one at Keshav Maharaj's expense and take the new ball with Trent Boult.

R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal will continue to be the team's lead spinners, while Kuldeep Sen, who sizzled in the last game, is likely to retain his place in the side.

Avesh Khan's form has been a bit indifferent, but he has bowled decently at the death. As Sandeep Sharma continues to be on the sidelines, he could be trusted with those responsibilities once again.

RR's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin,Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen.

Other impact sub candidates: Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian.