RR Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH for Match 2 of IPL 2025 ft. Sanju Samson & Jofra Archer

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first game of a double-header Sunday in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Royals qualified for the playoffs last year but fell in Qualifier 2 as their wait for an IPL trophy since the inaugural season continued.
At the start of IPL 2025, RR's usual captain Sanju Samson will play as an impact player as he hasn't been cleared to keep following a finger injury. Riyan Parag will take over the reins in Samson's absence, while Dhruv Jurel is likely to don the gloves.
RR's squad for IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma.
On that note, here is RR's predicted playing XI, including a couple of impact player options, for Match 2 of IPL 2025.
Openers: Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal
Samson will take up a new role in IPL 2025, opening the batting like he does for the T20I side. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a fairly middling campaign last year, will want to get back among the runs.
Middle Order: Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer
RR's retained trio of Parag, Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer will man the middle order, with new signing Nitish Rana entering the fray at No. 3. Wanindu Hasaranga will play an important role for the Royals in IPL 2025, bridging the gap between the batting and bowling departments with his all-round ability.
Rajasthan could bring in a batting impact player if necessary.
Lower Order: Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma
Picking RR's frontline pace attack is a straightforward task. Jofra Archer should be partnered by Tushar Deshpande and Sandeep Sharma, who will have a big task on their hands countering the SRH openers in the powerplay.
The final overseas slot should be a toss-up between Fazalhaq Farooqi and Maheesh Theekshana. Having a second spinner would help in Hyderabad, and Theekshana could get the nod as a result.
Impact Player Options - Akash Madhwal, Shubham Dubey
If RR need an extra batter, Shubham Dubey, who is used to finishing innings, would be the frontrunner ahead of Vaibhav Suryavanshi. If not, pacer Akash Madhwal could be brought in to give the team a fourth option in that department. It's worth noting that Yudhvir Singh's style of bowling would suit the conditions in Hyderabad, but Madhwal should be ahead in the pecking order for now.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS