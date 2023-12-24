RR's strongest playing XI and impact players after IPL 2024 auction

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) went into the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction without a significant purse backing them. That showed in the number of players they were able to sign (five) as they finished with just 22 names on their roster.

Nevertheless, Rajasthan made a couple of smart additions to their squad at the auction, to go with a trade with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) that they clearly won. Rovman Powell, signed for ₹7.4 crore, was their biggest purchase at the IPL 2024 auction.

RR's squad after the IPL 2024 auction: Sanju Samson (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.

Here is RR's strongest playing XI, along with their impact player candidates, after the IPL 2024 auction.

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a breakthrough campaign in 2023

Picking RR's opening combination is a straightforward task. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, who opened the batting throughout IPL 2023, will pair up at the top of the order once again.

Buttler had a disappointing campaign earlier this year, while Jaiswal had a breakthrough season that has catapulted him into the Indian team. The Englishman's fortunes as a white-ball batter haven't been great over the last few months, but seemed to be improving in the recent five-match T20I series against West Indies.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore could slot in for Buttler if the need arises.

Middle Order: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell [right] could ask Jason Holder a thing or two about being part of RR

Sanju Samson, RR's captain, could bat at No. 3 in IPL 2024, with Devdutt Padikkal being shipped off to LSG. The dynamic batter will also don the gloves for the Royals, not just because that would give him a stronger grasp of on-field proceedings but also because of Buttler's superior fielding abilities.

Riyan Parag has batted as a finisher for most of his IPL career with RR, but the acqusition of Rovman Powell will finally give him the chance to bat in the top four, where he is at his best. The Assam all-rounder, who is on the back of an exceptional domestic season, could be on track to have a breakthrough campaign in 2024.

Shimron Hetmyer is another player who has been used as a finisher by RR, but he too could be moved ahead of Powell in the batting order. He is a decidedly better player of spin than the right-hander and could take up increased responsibilities.

Powell, RR's biggest buy at the IPL 2024 auction, should ideally be used to take on pace at the death. He will need to work on his game against spin, particularly leg-spin, if he is to feature higher than No. 6.

Shubham Dubey, acquired for just under ₹6 crore, could come off the bench as an impact player or slot in the XI if RR bat first. He will be an added finishing option, having played that role for Vidarbha. Dhruv Jurel is another candidate.

Lower Order: Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR traded in Avesh Khan from the Lucknow Super Giants

After trading in Avesh Khan, RR have the luxury of fielding two frontline Indian fast bowlers in their side, something they didn't have last year. Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna should be partnered by Trent Boult, with Nandre Burger deputizing for the Kiwi if needed.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal will be the Royals' premier spin options. The former will also double up as a lower-order batting option.

Kuldeep Sen and Sandeep Sharma will be pace backups, while Abid Mushtaq could be called upon against right-hander heavy oppositions on turning tracks.

RR's strongest playing XI after IPL 2024 auction: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR's impact player candidates after IPL 2024 auction: Shubham Dubey (frontrunner), Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Abid Mushtaq.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.

Poll : Should RR play Nandre Burger ahead of Trent Boult in IPL 2024? Yes No 0 votes