RR vs CSK Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The start of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) seems to be favorable for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Not only are they playing a good portion of their first six matches at home, but they also have the opportunity to play on a similar surface to Chepauk at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

On Sunday, March 30, the Super Kings will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR), who have endured a rough start to their campaign. After being blown away by the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Royals made their way back to Guwahati, only to see a turning track halt them in their tracks against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

CSK, who have been vocal about their unhappiness with the Chennai surface, might find some solace away from home. Needing to get their season back on the rails following their heavy defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Men in Yellow will need to play their best cricket despite not having much time off between the two matches.

RR's squad for IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis.

IPL 2025: Momentum the need of the hour for both RR and CSK

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

The CSK middle order doesn't inspire any confidence whatsoever. Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja have all looked out of sorts, while even Shivam Dube hasn't come up with a notable contribution yet. MS Dhoni is steadfastly refusing to bat at a position that will allow him to win matches regularly for the side, making matters worse.

But the Royals have a plethora of issues in the bowling department. Wanindu Hasaranga was way off his lengths in the previous game, while Jofra Archer hasn't been anywhere close to his peak. Meanwhile, former CSK players Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande have been used rather strangely by stand-in captain Riyan Parag.

Add that to the fact that RR's batting unit has been underperforming as well. Nitish Rana hasn't been able to buy a run, while Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal have played a few nice shots without carrying on. Shimron Hetmyer, much like Dhoni, has been batting too low.

It's hard to predict a winner, with both teams having more bases uncovered than they'd like. Given how penetrative Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad have looked for the Men in Yellow, coupled with Matheesha Pathirana's return, Chennai might have more in the bowling arsenal to make up for their batting shortcomings.

RR have huge match-winners in the batting department, but they could be slightly behind CSK on the odds-makers' books for this clash.

Prediction: CSK to win Match 11 of IPL 2025.

