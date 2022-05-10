×
RR vs DC head to head stats for Match 58, IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals will play against Delhi Capitals tomorrow in IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 10, 2022 10:30 PM IST
Preview

The Delhi Capitals will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals tomorrow evening in the 58th match of IPL 2022. Both franchises are alive in the race to the playoffs and a win at the DY Patil Stadium tomorrow could boost their chances of a top-four finish.

DC have 10 points to their name from 11 matches. They need to win their next three fixtures to ensure that they qualify for the playoffs. On the other side, RR have earned 14 points from 11 games. A win against DC will almost guarantee them a place in the next round.

Speaking of the battle between the Capitals and the Royals, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL.

IPL 2022: RR vs DC head-to-head record

Batters in sync 🎶😌#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022#TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals | #DCOnThePitch | #OctaRoarsForDC | @KonaBharat @YashDhull2002 @mandeeps12 https://t.co/puO4vAdokw

Rajasthan Royals have a slender lead of 13-12 in the head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals. DC will be keen to level the scores tomorrow evening.

Last 5 RR vs DC match results

While RR lead the overall head-to-head record, DC have a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head record of the last five matches between the two franchises.

  1. RR (222/2) beat DC (207/8) by 15 runs, Apr 22, 2022
  2. DC (154/6) beat RR (121/6) by 33 runs, Sep 25, 2021
  3. RR (150/7) beat DC (147/8) by 3 wickets, Apr 15, 2021
  4. DC (161/7) beat RR (148/8) by 13 runs, Oct 14, 2020
  5. DC (184/8) beat RR (138) by 46 runs, Oct 9, 2020

Last 5 match results of RR at DY Patil Stadium

Here's a fourth 🪑 for you to be a part of this conversation on Integrated Wellness 💙📹 | Watch what @AnrichNortje02, @NgidiLungi and @imK_Ahmed13 have to contribute to this discussion powered by @evolutwellness 💪🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022#TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals https://t.co/ATbUHVs9er

The Rajasthan Royals have won only one of their three fixtures at the DY Patil Stadium this season. They lost both of their previous matches on this ground.

  1. MI (161/5) beat RR (158/6) by 5 wickets, Apr 30
  2. GT (192/4) beat RR (155/9) by 37 runs, Apr 14
  3. RR (193/8) beat MI (170/8) by 23 runs, Apr 2

Last 5 match results of DC at DY Patil Stadium

DC have lost both the IPL 2022 games they have played at the DY Patil Stadium. Here's a summary of those two matches:

  1. CSK (208/6) beat DC (117) by 91 runs, May 8
  2. LSG (155/4) beat DC (149/3) by 6 wickets, Apr 7

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
