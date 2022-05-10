RR vs DC head to head stats for Match 58, IPL 2022

The Delhi Capitals will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals tomorrow evening in the 58th match of IPL 2022. Both franchises are alive in the race to the playoffs and a win at the DY Patil Stadium tomorrow could boost their chances of a top-four finish.

DC have 10 points to their name from 11 matches. They need to win their next three fixtures to ensure that they qualify for the playoffs. On the other side, RR have earned 14 points from 11 games. A win against DC will almost guarantee them a place in the next round.

Speaking of the battle between the Capitals and the Royals, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL.

IPL 2022: RR vs DC head-to-head record

Rajasthan Royals have a slender lead of 13-12 in the head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals. DC will be keen to level the scores tomorrow evening.

Last 5 RR vs DC match results

While RR lead the overall head-to-head record, DC have a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head record of the last five matches between the two franchises.

RR (222/2) beat DC (207/8) by 15 runs, Apr 22, 2022 DC (154/6) beat RR (121/6) by 33 runs, Sep 25, 2021 RR (150/7) beat DC (147/8) by 3 wickets, Apr 15, 2021 DC (161/7) beat RR (148/8) by 13 runs, Oct 14, 2020 DC (184/8) beat RR (138) by 46 runs, Oct 9, 2020

Last 5 match results of RR at DY Patil Stadium

The Rajasthan Royals have won only one of their three fixtures at the DY Patil Stadium this season. They lost both of their previous matches on this ground.

MI (161/5) beat RR (158/6) by 5 wickets, Apr 30 GT (192/4) beat RR (155/9) by 37 runs, Apr 14 RR (193/8) beat MI (170/8) by 23 runs, Apr 2

Last 5 match results of DC at DY Patil Stadium

DC have lost both the IPL 2022 games they have played at the DY Patil Stadium. Here's a summary of those two matches:

CSK (208/6) beat DC (117) by 91 runs, May 8 LSG (155/4) beat DC (149/3) by 6 wickets, Apr 7

