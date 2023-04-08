RR vs DC, IPL 2023: 3 moments in Match 11 that generated buzz among fans

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) locked horns in match number 11 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, April 8.

David Warner won the toss for DC and decided to field first. However, the move backfired as RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler took the bowlers to the cleaners, scoring 60 and 79, respectively.

Shimron Hetmyer's explosive unbeaten 39-run knock towards the backend of the innings helped the team register an impressive total of 199. For Delhi, Mukesh Kumar bagged two scalps, while Kuldeep Yadav and Rovman Powell finished with one wicket each.

Delhi failed to put up a strong showing in the second half, finishing at 142/9 in 20 overs to suffer a 57-run loss. Warner (65) and Lalit Yadav (38) were the only saving graces for them, as the remaining batters failed to make a significant impact.

Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal shone with the ball for Rajasthan, picking up three wickets each. With the comprehensive win, the Sanju Samson-led side have moved to the top of the standings with four points in their tally.

DC, on the other hand, have three back-to-back losses to their name and are still searching for their maiden win of the season. They are currently languishing in the penultimate position in the points table.

Here, we take a look at the top three moments from the RR vs DC match that created a lot of buzz among the fans.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting five fours in the first over of the match

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played with positive intent right from the start. The southpaw completely dominated Khaleel Ahmed, hitting five boundaries in the very first over of the innings.

The talented youngster sent the first ball to the ropes with a stunning pull shot. The next ball also trickled down for four, courtesy of Mukesh Kumar's sloppy fielding at third man.

He completed a hat-trick of fours by sending the third ball to the boundary through the covers. There was some respite for Ahmed as the fourth delivery was a dot ball.

However, Jaiswal finished the over with two back-to-back fours, amassing 20 runs from the first six balls of the match.

#2 Trent Boult's double-wicket maiden to put RR on top

Trent Boult was once again exceptional with the new ball for Rajasthan. The veteran pacer got his team off to a fantastic start, dismissing Prithvi Shaw in the third ball of Delhi's run chase.

The right-handed batter departed without troubling the scorers after trying to play a drive off an away swinging delivery. He could only manage to get an edge and Sanju Samson completed a fantastic diving catch to send Shaw packing early.

Boult struck again on the very next delivery, dismissing Manish Pandey. The batter attempted to play an on-drive, but the ball crashed onto his pads and was adjudged leg-before by the onfield umpire.

The left-arm seamer started his spell with a maiden, while also taking two crucial wickets to dent Delhi's chances of getting close to Rajasthan's target.

#3 David Warner getting a reprieve after Yashasvi Jaiswal makes the mistake of standing outside the 30-yard circle

David Warner was initially given out in the 17th over after being caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at extra cover off Murugan Ashwin's bowling.

However, replays showed Jaiswal standing outside the 30-yard circle before the ball was released, which meant there were a total of six fielders outside the ring.

Warner was subsequently given not out as it was called no ball. It is worth mentioning that, according to the rules, there should be at least four fielders inside the 30-yard circle after the powerplay.

