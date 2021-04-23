RR vs KKR head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 18 of IPL 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders will play the last game of their IPL 2021 Mumbai leg against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday evening.

Both franchises need a win to get their IPL 2021 campaign back on track. The Royals are in last position in the points table with just one win in four outings. The Knight Riders have the same points as the Royals, but they hold sixth place because of their superior net run rate.

The Jaipur-based franchise clashed with the Knight Riders twice during the previous IPL season, with Kolkata emerging victorious in both games. First, the two-time champions beat their rivals by 37 runs in Dubai. A few weeks later, the two franchises crossed swords at the same venue, with KKR winning the contest by 60 runs.

Rajasthan will try to avenge those defeats in IPL 2021. Before the two franchises battle this season, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head stats

Our middle and lower order, putting on a record breaking show of the highest order 🙌🏽#KKRvCSK #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/oSMvN8xuHN — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 22, 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals by 12-10. The record stood even before the 2020 season.

However, the Knight Riders turned it in their favor by recording two consecutive wins against the Royals in the United Arab Emirates. It will be interesting to see if KKR could extend their lead further in IPL 2021.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

"The game puts you down, but you have to dust yourself and get back up." pic.twitter.com/TXrHcjjMtd — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 22, 2021

Among current KKR players, Dinesh Karthik (233 runs) has scored the most runs for the team against the Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine has dismissed 10 RR batsmen in his career.

Sanju Samson has aggregated 205 runs while donning the RR jersey against KKR. When Rajasthan battled Kolkata the last time in the IPL, Rahul Tewatia picked up a three-wicket haul. Samson and Tewatia will hold the key to RR's success in their upcoming IPL 2021 fixture.