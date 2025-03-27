RR vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 6

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opened their account in the IPL 2025 points table with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26. KKR won the toss and chose to field first at RR's adopted home ground.

A few Rajasthan batters got off to decent starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel was the top performer with the bat with a 33-run knock in 28 balls.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag contributed 29 (24 balls) and 25 runs (15 balls), respectively. Jofra Archer also chipped in with a useful cameo in the death overs, scoring 16 runs off seven deliveries as Rajasthan registered 151/9 in 20 overs.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was the pick of the Kolkata bowlers, recording stunning figures of 4-0-17-2. Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, and Vaibhav Arora also claimed two scalps apiece.

KKR opener Quinton de Kock dominated the proceedings in the run chase, emerging as their lone warrior. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 97 as the visiting team chased down the target in 17.3 overs.

De Kock was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning exploits. Following their maiden win of the season, Kolkata are placed sixth in the points table, while Rajasthan are languishing at the bottom spot.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the RR vs KKR match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Quinton de Kock's exquisite knock to seal the game for KKR

With Sunil Narine missing due to illness, the onus was on Quinton de Kock to provide his team with a flying start with the bat. As his opening partner Moeen Ali struggled to get going, De Kock upped the ante for his team.

He contributed 34 runs in his 41-run opening stand with Ali. De Kock delighted the fans with some magnificent strokes, hitting six maximums and eight fours, finishing with a strike rate of 159.02. The 32-year-old finished the game in style, striking one four and two sixes off Jofra Archer's bowling in the 18th over.

After being dismissed for just four runs in Kolkata's opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), De Kock redeemed himself by playing a match-winning knock.

#2 Fan invades pitch to touch RR's stand-in skipper Riyan Parag's feet

Fans were firmly behind RR's stand-in captain Riyan Parag at his home ground in Guwahati. A fan even breached security and entered the playing field to touch the local boy's feet.

The incident took place at the start of the 12th over in the second innings. Parag took his run-up to bowl, but Quinton de Kock pulled out at the last minute as he saw the fan running towards the pitch.

The spectator touched Parag's feet and hugged him before being escorted out of the field by security officials.

#3 Vaibhav Arora cleans up Sanju Samson and celebrates aggressively

KKR pacer drew first blood for his side in the game, removing the dangerous Sanju Samson in the fourth over. On the penultimate ball, the batter stepped down the pitch to a full-length delivery.

Samson ended up converting the ball into a yorker. He looked to block it but failed to get any connection and the ball ended up uprooting the leg stump. Arora was pumped up with the dismissal and celebrated aggressively as the RR star departed after scoring 13 runs off 11 balls.

It was a massive breakthrough for Kolkata, considering Samson's form. The opening batter scored 66 runs in 37 balls against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

