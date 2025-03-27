RR vs KKR, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders player ratings as De Kock fires defending champs to first points

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in Match 6 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26. With the win, the three-time IPL champions secured their first points of the new campaign.

After Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to field, his bowlers were clinical on a track that offered turn. KKR restricted RR to just 151/9, a score that was never going to be enough with dew setting in. And although the Royals bowlers got some purchase in the chase, Kolkata held their composure to get over the line with more than two overs to spare.

On that note, here are KKR's player ratings from their IPL 2025 clash against RR.

IPL 2025, RR vs KKR: Kolkata get over the line in tricky chase

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Quinton de Kock: 9.5/10

De Kock made the most of his favorable matchup against Jofra Archer and then held fort through the middle overs. He played sensible cricket against the RR spinners and timed his risks perfectly. The opener was unbeaten on 97 to take his team over the line in a brilliant display.

Moeen Ali: 7/10

Moeen's spell was decisive as he used the turn on offer to spin a web around the RR batters. He was hit for only one boundary and ensured that KKR had full control over the middle overs. With the bat, however, the Englishman was harried and harassed by his compatriot Archer before being dismissed cheaply.

Ajinkya Rahane: 6/10

Rahane was never going to find it easy against the spinners, and he perished soon along expected lines. His bowling changes were spot-on.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi [IP]: 8/10

Raghuvanshi played a calm cameo after coming in at No. 4, giving De Kock company and taking the team over the line. He seems to be going from strength to strength.

Venkatesh Iyer: 5/10

Venkatesh wasn't required with the bat and receives a standard rating.

Rinku Singh: 5/10

The same goes for Rinku, who was active on the field but didn't feature in the chase.

Andre Russell: 5/10

Russell, for the second game running, wasn't asked to roll his arm over. He took a simple catch.

Ramandeep Singh: 5/10

Ramandeep, like his fellow middle-order batters, didn't have much to do.

Harshit Rana: 6/10

Harshit's last over produced two wickets, although he finished as KKR's second-most expensive bowler. He tried to use his cutters and was unlucky at times, with a host of edges ruining his figures. The fast bowler also grassed a caught-and-bowled opportunity in the powerplay.

Spencer Johnson: 5/10

Johnson bowled a few too many loose deliveries in his four overs, leaking 42 runs. Although the phases during which he bowled had a part to play, he was taken for four fours and two sixes and bowled a team-high three wides.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 8/10

Chakaravarthy rebounded from a poor display in the previous game as he picked up two wickets and conceded just 17 runs in his spell. He bowled just one bad delivery that was dispatched by Riyan Parag and asked serious questions of the opposition batters throughout his four overs.

Vaibhav Arora: 7.5/10

Like Chakaravarthy, Arora rebounded from a rough outing. He castled Sanju Samson in the powerplay and returned to pick up another wicket towards the end of the first innings.

