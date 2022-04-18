RR vs KKR, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 30

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 30 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

RR are in fifth position in the IPL points table, with three wins and two losses from five matches. As for KKR, they are exactly below RR in the points table, with three wins and as many losses from six games.

In their previous game, Rajasthan played poorly to go down to the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 37 runs. Bowling first, they allowed GT to recover from 53 for 3 to post 192. Kuldeep Sen conceded 51 runs in his four overs, while the others could not pick up too many wickets. In the chase, only Jos Buttler (54 off 24) put his hand up.

Kolkata head into Monday’s IPL 2022 clash on the back of two defeats. They were hammered by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous match. Although they recovered from a tentative start to reach 175 for 8, their bowlers proved ineffective as SRH chased down the target with seven wickets in hand.

Today's IPL toss result

The Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to field first. Explaining the decision, captain Shreyas Iyer said:

“The wicket looks amazing and hard. One side seems short and one is long. That's another reason why we want to chase. It's something that we thrive on.”

Kolkata have made one change to their playing XI, with Shivam Mavi coming in for Aman Khan. RR have made three changes -Trent Boult is back in place of James Neesham, Obed McCoy comes in for Kuldeep Sen and Karun Nair replaces Rassie van der Dussen.

RR vs KKR - Today's Match Playing 11s

RR playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c &wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (w), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Today IPL match player list

RR squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders



@Bazmccullum @DavidHussey29 #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL Hear it from the gents who lived THOSE iconic moments in 2008! Hear it from the gents who lived THOSE iconic moments in 2008! 👥@Bazmccullum @DavidHussey29 #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL https://t.co/fjHDgIlmyR

KKR squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, , Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Tim Southee, Sam Billings, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

RR vs KKR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Sadashiv Iyer, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

Edited by Sai Krishna