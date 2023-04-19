RR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur pitch history and IPL records

IPL 2023 will head to Jaipur tonight as the Sawai Mansingh Stadium will play host to a match between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Jaipur will host an IPL match for the first time since the 2019 season.

Rajasthan Royals played their first two home matches of IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. They recorded one win and one defeat in the two matches hosted by Guwahati.

RR have a win percentage of almost 70 in Jaipur.

Before the Sawai Mansingh Stadium plays host to tonight's IPL 2023 match, here's a look at the venue's history.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur IPL records and stats

Teams batting second have enjoyed enormous success in IPL matches hosted by Jaipur. In 47 matches played at this venue, the teams chasing a target have emerged victorious 32 times.

It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss decides to field first in tonight's match. On that note, here are some other vital numbers you need to know from previous IPL games played on this ground:

IPL matches played: 47

Matches won by teams batting first: 15

Matches won by teams batting second: 32

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 105* - Ajinkya Rahane (RR) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2019

Best bowling figures: 6/14 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2008

Highest team score: 197/5 - Rajasthan Royals vs. Deccan Chargers, 2012

Lowest team score: 92 - Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 197/5 - Rajasthan Royals vs. Deccan Chargers, 2012

Average first-innings score: 158

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur pitch report

The pitch in Jaipur favors the batters and bowlers equally. Some batters have scored big at this venue, but no team has ever managed to cross the 200-run mark on this ground.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch report for the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be broadcast live on Jio Cinema and Star Sports a few minutes before the toss.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur last IPL match

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in the last IPL match played at this venue. A 61-run knock from Manish Pandey helped SRH score 160 runs in the first innings. Chasing 161 for a win, RR won the game in 19.1 overs, riding on Sanju Samson's 32-ball 48.

Only six sixes were hit in the 39.1 overs bowled in that match. Eleven wickets fell in two innings, with spinners taking four of them.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 160/8 (Manish Pandey 61, Jaydev Unadkat 2/26) lost to Rajasthan Royals 161/3 (Sanju Samson 48*, Shakib Al Hasan 1/26) by 7 wickets.

