RR vs LSG Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

Things are getting worse for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). With only two wins in seven matches, the inaugural IPL champions desperately need a turn of luck. Unfortunately for them, captain Sanju Samson is facing a race against time to be fit for their encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 19 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
In contrast, Lucknow have got a major boost, with Mayank Yadav joining their squad ahead of the clash. The pace attack has struggled in recent times, with Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep and Avesh Khan not doing enough to shoulder responsibility across phases.
But as a team, the Super Giants have managed to exceed expectations this season. With four wins in seven matches, Rishabh Pant and Co. are in the top half of the IPL 2025 standings. Their net run rate is on the right side of zero, and key players have come up with impressive performances.
The head-to-head record favors RR, who have won four of the last five matches against LSG. However, this year, given all the factors in play, an even clash could be on the cards.
RR's squad for IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma.
LSG's squad for IPL 2025: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav.
IPL 2025: RR look to use home boost to get out of horror form
Without Samson, RR will have virtually no solidity in the batting department. Yashasvi Jaiswal has hit a rich vein of form, but the left-hander can't carry the lineup on his own. The likes of Dhruv Jurel have been inconsistent, while Shimron Hetmyer's role has caused a lot of controversy among fans and experts.
It's in the bowling attack that the Royals are in real trouble, though. They've been overly dependent on Jofra Archer to produce new-ball breakthroughs, and given how well Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh have countered the powerplay, the Englishman might not be able to set the tone.
Wanindu Hasaranga has been woefully inconsistent with his lengths, and the supporting pacers haven't done enough to give Archer some cushion. Without any quality all-rounders, RR will need to find a way to bridge the two departments, especially in the potential absence of their regular captain.
LSG, too, are imbalanced in a sense. They need their top three to fire, with Rishabh Pant struggling amid an inexperienced middle order. So if Rajasthan can take a few wickets in the powerplay, the visitors could be in trouble.
However, given the storylines around Samson and Mayank, LSG might be the slight favorites for this encounter.
Prediction: LSG to win Match 36 of IPL 2025.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS