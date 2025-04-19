RR vs LSG Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

Things are getting worse for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). With only two wins in seven matches, the inaugural IPL champions desperately need a turn of luck. Unfortunately for them, captain Sanju Samson is facing a race against time to be fit for their encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 19 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Ad

In contrast, Lucknow have got a major boost, with Mayank Yadav joining their squad ahead of the clash. The pace attack has struggled in recent times, with Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep and Avesh Khan not doing enough to shoulder responsibility across phases.

But as a team, the Super Giants have managed to exceed expectations this season. With four wins in seven matches, Rishabh Pant and Co. are in the top half of the IPL 2025 standings. Their net run rate is on the right side of zero, and key players have come up with impressive performances.

Ad

Trending

The head-to-head record favors RR, who have won four of the last five matches against LSG. However, this year, given all the factors in play, an even clash could be on the cards.

RR's squad for IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma.

Ad

LSG's squad for IPL 2025: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav.

IPL 2025: RR look to use home boost to get out of horror form

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Without Samson, RR will have virtually no solidity in the batting department. Yashasvi Jaiswal has hit a rich vein of form, but the left-hander can't carry the lineup on his own. The likes of Dhruv Jurel have been inconsistent, while Shimron Hetmyer's role has caused a lot of controversy among fans and experts.

Ad

It's in the bowling attack that the Royals are in real trouble, though. They've been overly dependent on Jofra Archer to produce new-ball breakthroughs, and given how well Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh have countered the powerplay, the Englishman might not be able to set the tone.

Wanindu Hasaranga has been woefully inconsistent with his lengths, and the supporting pacers haven't done enough to give Archer some cushion. Without any quality all-rounders, RR will need to find a way to bridge the two departments, especially in the potential absence of their regular captain.

Ad

LSG, too, are imbalanced in a sense. They need their top three to fire, with Rishabh Pant struggling amid an inexperienced middle order. So if Rajasthan can take a few wickets in the powerplay, the visitors could be in trouble.

However, given the storylines around Samson and Mayank, LSG might be the slight favorites for this encounter.

Prediction: LSG to win Match 36 of IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More