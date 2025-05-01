RR vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

A half-century of matches will be up in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, May 1, when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The talk of the town, meanwhile, is a century that will be remembered for a long time to come.

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at the same venue, recently smashed the second-fastest hundred in the history of the IPL. RR, despite being without captain Sanju Samson, smoked the Gujarat Titans (GT), who were virtually at the top of the table at the time. Now, Suryavanshi will be confronted by another huge test - that of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai will be wary of the young southpaw, but they won't be too worried. Riding an incredible wave of form, the five-time IPL champions are fast closing in on playoff qualification. A win against the Royals might even go a long way in them potentially finishing in the top two.

MI made a change to their squad recently, bringing in Raghu Sharma for the injured Vignesh Puthur. While it's unlikely that the uncapped leg-spinner will immediately feature given the franchise's settled combination, it should give Hardik Pandya a young, unknown weapon of his own to deploy if necessary.

RR's squad for IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

Can RR hand MI their first defeat in a while? Or will the visitors continue on their merry way?

IPL 2025: MI seek another win against Samson-less RR

Reports suggest that Sanju Samson won't be available for this encounter despite being seen with pads on in the practice sessions prior to the game. If that is the case, MI will remain the favorites for this contest although Suryavanshi has ensured Samson's absence hasn't been felt to a great extent.

MI have a clearly better bowling attack. In the previous game, Corbin Bosch made his IPL debut and impressed in both departments, while Boult and Bumrah will hold the key in the powerplay.

More importantly, Mumbai have the batting firepower to take the RR bowling unit, which has been devoid of consistency and wicket-taking threat, to the cleaners. Most of MI's batters are in excellent form, and they have not only depth but experience as well.

MI should be able to get the job done, although it would be silly to count RR out.

Prediction: MI to win Match 50 of IPL 2025.

