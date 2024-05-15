RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their penultimate league match of IPL 2024 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight. It is a crucial match for RR, who will aim for a top-two finish.

The Royals won eight out of their first nine matches. However, they are in the midst of a three-match losing streak, and another defeat could reduce their chances of making it to Qualifier 1.

Before the battle between the Royals and the Kings starts, here's a glance at a short preview of this IPL 2024 contest.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Match 65, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: May 15, Wednesday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings pitch report

This will be the first match of the season to be played in Guwahati. Generally, the wicket at the venue supports the batters and fast bowlers equally. It should be a great contest between bat and ball tonight.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings weather forecast

The skies will be clear with periodic clouds during the game hours in Guwahati. There is a nine percent chance of rain, while the temperature will be in the range of 31 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings probable XIs

RR

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Impact Player), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nandre Burger, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan.

PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis (Impact Player).

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match prediction

Both RR and PBKS will be without the services of their main English stars. They will have to change their combination a bit. With Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran leaving the team, PBKS look slightly weaker on paper. Also, RR have defeated them once in IPL 2024, which gives them an upper hand heading into this contest.

Prediction: RR to beat PBKS in IPL 2024 tonight.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings live-streaming and telecast details

TV: Star Sports network

Live streaming: JioCinema

