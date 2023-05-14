RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur pitch history and IPL records

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 14. It will be the final afternoon game of the season for both teams.

RCB and RR met in an afternoon game earlier this season at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where CB emerged victorious. The Royals will be keen to avenge that loss when they square off against the Bangalore outfit in Jaipur.

Before the 'royal' battle of IPL 2023 starts in Jaipur, here's a look at the pitch history of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur IPL records and stats

The pitch in Jaipur has seemed good for batting. It has offered some help to the spinners and medium pacers as well, but overall, the batters have dominated the proceedings at this venue.

In the last match on this ground, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chased down a 215-run target against the Rajasthan Royals. Here's a list of some vital stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by Jaipur:

IPL matches played: 51

Matches won by teams batting first: 17

Matches won by teams batting second: 34

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 105* - Ajinkya Rahane (RR) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2019

Best bowling figures: 6/14 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2008

Highest team score: 217/6 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2023

Lowest team score: 92 - Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 217/6 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2023

Average first-innings score: 158

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur pitch report

The pitch report for the last match at this venue suggested that the batters would enjoy batting on the surface. The same was evident as well, as RR and SRH aggregated more than 420 runs in 40 overs.

Teams batting second have won 34 out of the 51 matches played in Jaipur. Hence, it should not be a surprise if Faf du Plessis and Sanju Samson prefer bowling first if they win the toss.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur last IPL match

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in the last IPL match hosted by Jaipur. RR scored 214/2, riding on half-centuries from Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. In reply, SRH reached 217/6 in 20 overs, thanks to a 34-ball 55 from Abhishek Sharma and a seven-ball 25 from Glenn Phillips.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the most successful bowler in that game. He bagged four wickets for RR. Here's a summary of that match:

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 214/2 (Jos Buttler 95, Marco Jansen 1/44) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad 217/6 (Abhishek Sharma 55, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/29) by 4 wickets.

