RR vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash against inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator match of IPL 2024. The two teams started off their IPL campaigns on a contrasting note this year, but in the end, they settled for the third and fourth positions in the points table.

The Royals seemed unbeatable initially. In their first eight games, they registered seven victories. On the other side, the Royal Challengers won only one out of their first eight fixtures.

RCB made a splendid comeback in the second half, while RR lost all the momentum they had. The two teams will meet in Ahmedabad tonight, and here's a short preview of the IPL 2024 contest.

RR vs RCB, Eliminator, IPL 2024 match details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Eliminator, IPL 2024

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date and Time: May 22, Wednesday, 7.30pm IST

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru weather forecast

Another hot evening is expected in Ahmedabad tonight. The temperature will range around 40 degrees Celsius, while the wind speed is expected to be around 8 km/h.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch in Ahmedabad supports the fast bowlers and batters. There will be some assistance for the fast bowlers initially, but once the ball gets a little old, batters should rule the roost at the world's largest cricket stadium.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable XIs

RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (Impact Player), Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

RCB

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Swapnil Singh (Impact Player), Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match prediction

Looking at the recent form of the two teams, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the favorites to win. RCB have not lost a single game in the month of May, while the Rajasthan Royals have not won a single match this month.

Also, RR's team does not look the same without Jos Buttler, who scored a century in a playoffs match against RCB in Ahmedabad two years ago. Expect RCB to progress to Qualifier 2.

Match prediction: RCB to beat RR in IPL 2024 Eliminator tonight.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live-streaming and telecast list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming: JioCinema.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback