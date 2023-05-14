RR vs RCB, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results 

Two crucial points will be up for grabs when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will go head-to-head against each other in the 60th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be hosted by the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14.

Rajasthan, who are fifth on the table with 12 points in as many games, will enter today's fixture on the back of a comprehensive win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) away from home.

After putting KKR to bat first at the Eden Gardens, RR bowled phenomenally to restrict them to 149/8 in the first innings. Venkatesh Iyer did well for his 57, while Yuzvendra Chahal continued his rich vein of form, picking up his second consecutive four-wicket haul (4/25).

Rajasthan made a mockery of the target, hunting down 150 runs in just 13.1 overs to give their net run rate a boost. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the show as he plummeted KKR bowlers to all parts of the ground. The youngster clobbered 13 fours and five lusty maximums to score 98* runs off just 47 balls.

Sanju Samson also played his part and scored 48* off 29 to win RR the encounter by nine wickets and 41 balls in hand.

RCB scorecard from their last IPL 2023 game vs MI

RCB batting scorecard vs MI [Sportskeeda]

Unlike Rajasthan, the Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their previous IPL 2023 game, which was against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After putting into bat first, Mumbai struck early blows, sending Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat packing inside the first three overs.

Faf du Plessis (65) and Glenn Maxwell (68) then took the attack to Mumbai and added 120 runs in just 61 balls. However, the five-time IPL champions pegged back into the game by dismissing both the overseas batters in consecutive overs. While Dinesh Karthik looked decent in his 18-ball 30, Jason Behrendorff took 3/36 as RCB finished on 199/6.

RCB bowling scorecard vs MI [Sportskeeda]

Mumbai batters came out with positive intent and put the RCB bowlers under pressure right from the start. Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood failed to get early wickets as Ishan Kishan got MI off to a flyer, smashing 42 runs off just 21 balls.

Two in-form batters, Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera, then carried the momentum and put the match out of Bangalore's reach.

With their sheer dominance and flair, the duo added 140 runs in just 64 balls to put the game to bed. Suryakumar was at his best yet again, scoring 83 off just 35 balls, smashing seven fours and six maximums in the process.

Wadhera (52* off 34) also showed great temperament as he guided MI past the target with a six and also brought up his second consecutive half-century.

Both Wanindu Hasaranga and Vijaykumar Vyshak took two wickets each as RCB lost their second consecutive game on the road.

