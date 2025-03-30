Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Sanju Samson - Comparing their stats after 68 IPL matches

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash in the 11th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, March 30. The game will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
Rajasthan Royals, the home team for this contest, have had a challenging start to the tournament, having lost both their matches so far. They were defeated by the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 44 runs in their season opener and then suffered an eight-wicket loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
On the other hand, CSK began their campaign on a high, defeating rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in their opening match. However, they were defeated by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 50 runs in their second game.
While RR will be looking to secure their first points of the season, CSK will be eager to get back to winning ways. Both teams will be relying on their star batters, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson, to make an impact in this crucial encounter.
Ruturaj has scored 53 runs in two matches, while Sanju has made 79 runs in the same number of games, playing as an impact sub. The Royals are missing their regular captain, Sanju, on the field, as the Kerala cricketer is recovering from an injury and has not been cleared to keep wickets. In his absence, Riyan Parag has been leading the team. This article compares their IPL stats after 68 matches.
Comparing the stats of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson after 68 IPL matches
#1 Most runs
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has played 68 IPL matches, scoring a total of 2433 runs.
In contrast, Sanju Samson has featured in 170 IPL games, amassing 4498 runs at an average of 30.80 and a strike rate of 139.34, with 26 fifties and three centuries. In his first 68 matches, the right-handed batter had scored 1512 runs.
#2 Average and strike rate
Ruturaj Gaikwad has had an impressive IPL career so far, boasting a solid average of 41.23 and a strike rate of 137.3.
Meanwhile, Sanju Samson faced a tough start to his career, with an average of 26.07 and a strike rate of 124.96 in his first 68 games of the tournament.
#3 Most 50-plus scores
Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 19 fifties and two centuries in his 68-game IPL career. His career-best innings of an unbeaten 108 off 60 balls came against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2024 season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
On the other hand, Sanju Samson had registered seven fifties and one century in his first 68 IPL games. His best performance came against the Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 season, where he made 102 off 63 balls at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
#4 Performance in a winning cause
Ruturaj Gaikwad has featured in 68 IPL matches, with his team securing victories in 36 of them. In those 36 innings, he has accumulated 1667 runs at an impressive average of 55.57 and a strike rate of 140.6, including 15 fifties.
On the other hand, in Sanju Samson’s first 68 IPL matches, his team emerged victorious in 35 games. During these encounters, he scored 801 runs in 32 innings, with an average of 29.67 and a strike rate of 124.4, including three fifties and one century.
