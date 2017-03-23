South Africa's de Kock an injury concern for third test; may pull out of IPL

He is a part of the Delhi Daredevils franchise.

by Reuters News 23 Mar 2017, 06:20 IST

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Quinton de Kock is a doubt for South Africa for this week's third and final test against New Zealand after the wicketkeeper suffered a finger injury during the eight-wicket victory over the hosts last week.

De Kock, whose belligerent knock of 91 in a 160-run partnership with Temba Bavuma swung the second test at the Basin Reserve, was sent to hospital for scans on the injury to his right index finger.

The 24-year-old missed training on Wednesday and team officials told reporters in Hamilton that a decision on whether he played would not be made until Friday.

Uncapped Heinrich Klaasen could take the gloves for the match at Seddon Park, which starts on Saturday.

South Africa lead 1-0 after their victory in Wellington and the rain forecast for the first four days of the Hamilton test could hamper New Zealand's hopes of saving the series.

Furthermore, his participation in the IPL is also a doubt as of now as the team doctor has a full recovery plan of around four to six weeks for de Kock.

"There is every likelihood he will pull out. Every time he catches the ball, stress goes on that area. He is going to need a period of recovery," said Mohammed Moosajee.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)