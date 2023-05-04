SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and IPL records

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host tonight's IPL 2023 match between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It is the first match between SRH and KKR at this venue since April 2019.

SRH and KKR have been two of the top teams in the IPL. While Hyderabad won the title in 2016, Kolkata have lifted the trophy in 2012 and 2014. Their rivalry has entertained the fans a lot in recent seasons.

Ahead of the battle between SRH and KKR in Hyderabad, here's a look at the pitch history of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad IPL records and stats

The pitch in Hyderabad generally helps the batters. However, the last game at this venue was a low-scoring encounter. The Delhi Capitals successfully defended a target of 145 runs in that game.

Spinners received a lot of help from the surface in that game. Axar Patel won the Player of the Match award for taking two wickets, while SRH off-spinner Washington Sundar, who had not taken any wickets in IPL 2023 prior to that game, ended with figures of 3/28.

Here's a look at some other important stats from previous IPL matches hosted by this stadium:

IPL matches played: 68

Matches won by teams batting first: 31

Matches won by teams batting second: 36

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 126 - David Warner (SRH) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2019

Highest team score: 231/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2019

Lowest team score: 80 - Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2013

Average first-innings score: 158

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcast a few minutes before the toss. The nature of the pitch and the dimensions depend on the wicket being used for the match. In the last match, the square boundaries in Hyderabad were 69m and 61m, while the straight boundary was 76m.

The pitch used for the SRH vs DC tie did not have much grass on it. The ball gripped a bit, which is why the spinners achieved success in the game. If a similar deck is on offer tonight, anything above 150 will be a good score in the first innings.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad last IPL match

The Delhi Capitals defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad by seven runs in the last IPL match hosted by the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Thirties from Manish Pandey and Axar Patel guided DC to 144/9 in 20 overs. In response, SRH finished at 137/6, losing the game by seven runs.

Fifteen wickets fell in 40 overs, with pace bowlers bagging six of them. A total of three sixes were hit in that game.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 144/9 (Axar Patel 34, Washington Sundar 3/28) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 137/6 (Mayank Agarwal 49, Axar Patel 2/21) by 7 runs.

