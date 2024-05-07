SRH vs LSG - which team is more likely to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs? 

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is reaching its business end and there is a mid-table muddle with four teams, at least, fighting it out to make it through to the playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals occupy the top two spots in the points table and have more or less secured their playoff qualification.

Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the Lucknow Super Giants occupy the next three spots in the points table with six wins and five losses in the 11 games they have played so far. CSK have the best net run rate among these three teams but they all need to keep winning to give themselves the best chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Coming to the qualification scenario for the Sunrisers and the Super Giants, both teams have almost an equal chance of making it through to the playoffs. Their fate is in their own hands and if they win at least two of their remaining three matches, their chances of playoff qualification will increase drastically.

Recent form of SRH and LSG

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have displayed an ultra-attacking batting approach this season, racking up massive scores of 287, 277, and 266. The opposition bowling attacks were taken to the cleaners by the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head.

After blistering starts, SRH got momentum from Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the middle overs which helped them post massive totals.

However, the scenario has changed in the last few games. Sunrisers have only managed to win one of their last four games which has pushed them to a corner where they need to win at least two of their last three games to go through to the playoffs.

The batting line-up has failed to deliver as a unit in the last few games which has resulted in SRH losing their way a bit. Had Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar not got them out of jail against the Rajasthan Royals, things would have been worse for the Sunrisers. They lost their previous game against the Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

The batting department was restricted to a below-par score which was chased down by MI on the back of a splendid century from Suryakumar Yadav.

SRH will definitely look to get back to winning ways in the coming matches but the batters need to rise to the occasion and help them post massive scores which can provide a cushion for their bowlers.

Coming to the Lucknow Super Giants, they are currently 5th in the points table but have an inferior net run rate when compared to Sunrisers. Their form has been indifferent to say the least.

Their performance during the 98-run loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders will surely raise a few eyebrows within the team management and the players.

The Ekana Stadium has become a fortress for LSG where they have unleashed their spinners to dismantle the opposition. However, it was totally different against a resurgent KKR batting line-up and the whole bowling cartel was dispatched to all corners of the park. A score of 235 was a massive one for a stadium like Ekana and it was evident from LSG's performance with the bat.

Lucknow started off their campaign with a defeat against the Rajasthan Royals. They got their campaign back on track with three consecutive wins against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and the Gujarat Titans.

A couple of defeats against Delhi and KKR followed before they again returned to winning ways against the Chennai Super Kings. They won both their matches against the yellow army before losing against the Rajasthan Royals. The win loss ratio highlights LSG's lack of consistency, but they are still very much within touching distance of making it through to the playoffs.

Upcoming games for both teams

Lucknow and Hyderabad will square off against each other on May 8 (Wednesday) in a crucial encounter. The winning team will solidify their position in the points table and inch closer to the playoffs berth.

Lucknow will end their campaign with matches against the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians. The Capitals will try to keep their hopes alive and the only way that can happen is to keep winning. LSG can't afford a slip up at this stage of the tournament. They will play their final group game against the Mumbai Indians on May 17.

Hyderabad will be playing all their remaining three games in Hyderabad where they put up massive scores. The pitch has looked a belter and SRH will be hoping that the batting unit returns to their destructive best. After their clash against LSG, SRH will be up against the Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings in their final two games on May 16 and 19, respectively.

Who has a better chance of qualifying through the IPL playoffs?

In a tournament where there are no easy games, it's very difficult to predict which team has a better chance of going through to the playoffs. With SRH and LSG slated to lock horns against each other on May 8, the result of this contest might well decide which team will go through to the playoffs.

Hyderabad will have the advantage as they will be playing in front of their home crowd and on a surface where they have plundered the opposition's bowling attacks.

Lucknow have to come prepared for the onslaught but the home advantage certainly gives the edge to Hyderabad. If they win this clash, they will have a better chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

