SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and IPL records

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, April 18, in IPL 2023. It is the third home game of the season for SRH, who have won one and lost one match in Hyderabad so far.

SRH started their season with a defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals in their opening game. They bounced back with a comfortable win against the Punjab Kings in their second home match.

The Orange Army will aim to build a winning streak at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium when they face Mumbai. Before the battle between MI and SRH begins, here's a look at the venue's pitch history.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad - IPL records and stats

The pitch in Hyderabad equally favors the batters and the bowlers. Rajasthan Royals scored 200+ in the first match of IPL 2023 at this venue, while Punjab Kings were down to 88/9 in the next game.

Spinners had a great time at this stadium in the last match as Mayank Markande bagged a four-wicket haul. Anything above 170 should be a par score in Hyderabad. Here are some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL games played in Hyderabad:

IPL matches played: 66

Matches won by teams batting first: 29

Matches won by teams batting second: 36

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 126 - David Warner (SRH) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs. SunRisers Hyderabad, 2019

Highest team score: 231/2 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2019

Lowest team score: 80 - Delhi Capitals vs. SunRisers Hyderabad, 2013

Average first-innings score: 158

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch report

The pitch report for the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the toss. Teams batting second have been more successful at this venue, which is why the captain winning the toss may choose to field first.

Hitting big strokes from the word 'go' will be tough for the batters on this surface, but after settling in the middle, the batters should score big.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad last IPL match

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in the last IPL match hosted by this venue. Mayank Markande's four-wicket haul helped SRH reduce PBKS to 88/9. Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 99-run knock lifted the visitors to 143/9.

SRH chased the 144-run target in 17.1 overs, riding on a half-ton from Rahul Tripathi. Here's a summary of that game:

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 145/2 (Rahul Tripathi 74*, Arshdeep Singh 1/20) beat Punjab Kings 143/9 (Shikhar Dhawan 99*, Mayank Markande 4/15) by 8 wickets.

