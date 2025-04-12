SRH vs PBKS Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are two teams that try to play in the same aggressive manner, but their results have been contrasting so far in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). While the Kings have three wins from four matches and are on course to establish themselves as playoff contenders, the SunRisers are dead last in the standings, below even the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
That's largely due to the roster construction. SRH don't have nearly enough depth, with a lot of players appearing to be misfits in the batting unit. The famed opening combination of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma haven't hit their straps yet, but they will hope that a return to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium brings them back to their best.
PBKS, meanwhile, are flying high. Although they lost a flurry of wickets in the first half of their innings against the Super Kings, they dug deep and banked on stellar performances from their uncapped batters to get to a solid total. Shreyas Iyer has marshaled his troops well, and Punjab seem to be serious about turning their IPL record around.
This has all the makings of an enthralling clash. Can SRH find the win column again? Or will PBKS consign last year's finalists to another round of misery?
SRH's squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga.
PBKS' squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.
IPL 2025: Can SRH break losing streak in front of home crowd?
It's hard to see how SRH will cope with their bowling shortcomings. Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins have been off color, while Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh and Jaydev Unadkat haven't done much of note. A number of spinners have been tried out, but none of them have managed to seriously impress.
For PBKS to win, they will just need to get rid of Head and Abhishek early, following which SRH's attacking approach seems to unravel. While that might not by easy if a flat track is rolled out in Hyderabad, it's safe to assume that Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen will ask some serious questions of the opposition openers.
Moreover, PBKS have tons of batting depth and an astute captain at the helm. Most of their players are hitting form at the right time, with contributions from all quarters.
SRH cannot be counted out on any day, but they should enter this contest as the underdogs.
Prediction: PBKS to win Match 27 of IPL 2025.
