SRH vs PBKS Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are two teams that try to play in the same aggressive manner, but their results have been contrasting so far in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). While the Kings have three wins from four matches and are on course to establish themselves as playoff contenders, the SunRisers are dead last in the standings, below even the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Ad

That's largely due to the roster construction. SRH don't have nearly enough depth, with a lot of players appearing to be misfits in the batting unit. The famed opening combination of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma haven't hit their straps yet, but they will hope that a return to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium brings them back to their best.

PBKS, meanwhile, are flying high. Although they lost a flurry of wickets in the first half of their innings against the Super Kings, they dug deep and banked on stellar performances from their uncapped batters to get to a solid total. Shreyas Iyer has marshaled his troops well, and Punjab seem to be serious about turning their IPL record around.

Ad

Trending

This has all the makings of an enthralling clash. Can SRH find the win column again? Or will PBKS consign last year's finalists to another round of misery?

SRH's squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga.

Ad

PBKS' squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.

IPL 2025: Can SRH break losing streak in front of home crowd?

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

It's hard to see how SRH will cope with their bowling shortcomings. Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins have been off color, while Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh and Jaydev Unadkat haven't done much of note. A number of spinners have been tried out, but none of them have managed to seriously impress.

Ad

For PBKS to win, they will just need to get rid of Head and Abhishek early, following which SRH's attacking approach seems to unravel. While that might not by easy if a flat track is rolled out in Hyderabad, it's safe to assume that Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen will ask some serious questions of the opposition openers.

Moreover, PBKS have tons of batting depth and an astute captain at the helm. Most of their players are hitting form at the right time, with contributions from all quarters.

Ad

SRH cannot be counted out on any day, but they should enter this contest as the underdogs.

Prediction: PBKS to win Match 27 of IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



An ardent Chennai Super Kings supporter who also bleeds blue for his national cricket team, Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More