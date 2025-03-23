SRH vs RR Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 2

The match number 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) was a run-fest, with a total of 528 runs scored across two innings. Rajasthan won the toss and chose to field first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23.

The SRH batters enthralled the audience with their explosive batting. Playing his first match for the Men in Orange, Ishan Kishan was on a roll, notching up his maiden IPL century. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 106 runs off just 47 balls.

Opener Travis Head also played a stunning knock, scoring 67 runs in 31 deliveries. The likes of Heinrich Klaasen (34 runs in 14 balls), Nitish Kumar Reddy (30 runs in 15 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (24 runs in 11 balls) also chipped in with impactful cameos.

SRH ultimately finished at 286/6 in 20 overs, registering the second-highest total in the league's history. For RR, Tushar Deshpande claimed three wickets, while Maheesh Theekshana picked up two scalps.

RR were off to a shaky start with the bat, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag perishing in the second over. Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson gave their team some hope by forming a 111-run partnership in 60 balls for the fourth wicket.

Jurel scored 70 off 35 balls, whereas Samson perished after a 66-run knock in 37 deliveries. Shimron Hetmyer (42 runs in 23 balls) and Shubham Dubey (34* runs in 11 balls) played impressive knocks towards the back end but in vain.

Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers in the high-scoring affair. He registered figures of 4-0-34-2 as SRH kicked off their campaign with a 44-run victory over RR. Kishan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his century.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Ishan Kishan announces himself in SRH's batting lineup with blistering ton

Ishan Kishan was roped in by Hyderabad for ₹11.25 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. He proved his worth in his debut match itself, slamming a wonderful century.

The left-handed batter walked out to bat when SRH were 45/1 in 3.1 overs. He played some breathtaking strokes in his innings, hitting 11 fours and six maximums.

Kishan earned praise from all quarters for his batting exploits. The 26-year-old had a point to prove after losing the BCCI central contract and being released by the Mumbai Indians (MI). He would look to capitalize on this momentum and knock on the national selectors' door once again.

#2 Travis Head's massive 105m six off Jofra Archer's bowling

Travis Head was at his swashbuckling best in his team's IPL 2025 opener against RR. The Australian batter struck nine fours and three sixes during his entertaining knocks.

He didn't even spare RR's premier speedster Jofra Archer. The fast bowler came into the attack to bowl the fifth over. Head welcomed him by hitting a flick shot that raced away to the fence on the square leg boundary.

Archer followed it up with a length ball on the stumps. The SRH opener cleared his front leg and hit a massive 105m six over deep-midwicket, leaving the spectators in awe.

Head continued his onslaught after the massive six, hitting three more fours in the same over. Archer ended up conceding 23 runs in his first over of IPL 2025. It was a day to forget for the bowler as he bowled the most expensive spell in the tournament's history, recording figures of 4-0-76-0.

#3 Shubham Dubey hits three sixes in a single over to Pat Cummins

RR's Shubham Dubey impressed many with his batting performance against SRH. He took Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins to the cleaners in the 17th over of the run chase.

Cummins started the over with a cutter that was dispatched by Dubey on the leg side for a maximum. The batter played another fantastic shot on the penultimate ball, this time clearing the off side boundary.

The Aussie pacer used a change of pace delivery on the final ball. However, it couldn't stop Dubey from hitting another six as he sent the ball over long-on to hit his third maximum of the over.

Cummins conceded 22 runs from his third over. He ultimately finished his spell with figures of 4-0-60-0.

