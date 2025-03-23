SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 44 runs in their first game of IPL 2025 played on Sunday, March 23, in Hyderabad. The Orange Army crushed the inaugural IPL champions, riding on Ishan Kishan's magnificent century.

Ad

RR's new captain Riyan Parag won the toss and decided to field first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The decision backfired as SRH posted a mammoth 286-run total on the board.

Chasing 287, RR huffed and puffed, but they only finished with 242/6 in 20 overs. Now that the high-scoring match between RR and SRH has ended, here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and top records broken during the game.

List of all award winners in SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match

Ishan Kishan won the Player of the Match award in his first appearance for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The southpaw recorded his maiden IPL ton to power the Orange Army to a gigantic score.

Ad

Trending

RR's uncapped star Shubham Dubey took the Electric Striker of the Match award home for his 11-ball 34*. The rising star hit four sixes and a four in his unbeaten cameo. Here is the full list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Shubham Dubey (Strike rate of 309.09)

Fantasy King of the Match: Ishan Kishan (220 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Ishan Kishan (6 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Ishan Kishan (11 fours)

Ad

Player of the Match: Ishan Kishan (106* off 47)

Green Dot Balls of the Match: Tushar Deshpande (8 dot balls)

SRH vs RR scorecard

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ishan Kishan was the top-scorer for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals. The left-handed batter smacked a 47-ball 106* to inspire SRH to 286/6 in 20 overs. Travis Head also recorded a quickfire half-century at the top of the order.

Jofra Archer had a forgettable return to the Rajasthan Royals team. The England pacer leaked 76 runs in his four wicketless overs, setting a new record for the most expensive figures in IPL history.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rajasthan Royals lost two early wickets, but Dhruv Jurel's impressive half-century helped them reach 242/6 in 20 overs. Impact Player Sanju Samson also chipped in with a half-century for the Royals.

Harshal Patel was the best performer with the ball for the Orange Army. The IPL 2024 Purple Cap winner returned with figures of 2/34 in his first game in IPL 2025.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match

It was a run-fest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 23. Here's a quick look at the top records and stats emerging from the clash between SRH and RR in IPL 2025:

This is the first time in T20 cricket history that all batters in the top 6 of a team had a strike rate of 200 or more. SRH's Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma had a strike rate of 200 or more. Ishan Kishan became the second player after Shubman Gill to score a century in his 100th IPL innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback