Stats: IPL Opening Matches

Brendon McCullum of KKR on his way to 158 against RCB in the very first match of the IPL in 2008.

The brand new edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin today. The cricketing carnival began way back in 2008. The first match of the IPL was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The first ever match of the league set the tone for what was to come. Brendon McCullum playing for KKR hit 158* that included a whopping 13 sixes - a record for highest individual score in the IPL which was only broken in 2013.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have played in the most number of opening matches in IPL - 6 each. The most two teams have faced each other is Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - 3 times.

The opening match of the IPL 2019 will see the three times champions Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. But before that let us take a look at some of the stats from the opening matches of IPL.

Batting performances

222/3 scored by KKR against RCB in IPL 2008 is the highest team total in IPL opening matches.

82 all out by RCB against KKR in IPL 2008 is the lowest team total in IPL opening matches. It is also the only instance of a team scoring less than 100 runs in the opening match of the tournament.

160 runs scored by Rohit Sharma is the highest number of runs scored by a player in IPL opening matches. He scored 147 of them playing for MI & 13 playing for Deccan Chargers.

158* by Brendon McCullum playing for KKR against RCB in 2008 IPL is the highest individual score in IPL opening matches. He is also the only player to score a century in IPL opening matches.

17 half-century have been scored in IPL opening matches.

2 half-centuries hit by Jacques Kallis of KKR is the highest number of half-centuries hit by a player in IPL opening matches.

122 sixes have been hit in IPL opening matches.

13 sixes hit by Brendon McCullum playing for KKR is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in IPL opening matches. It is also the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings in IPL opening matches.

Bowling performances

9 wickets taken by Lasith Malinga of MI is the highest number of wickets by a player in IPL opening matches.

4/13 by Sunil Narine of KKR against Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player in IPL opening matches.

Wicket-keeping performances

5 dismissals by MS Dhoni (4 playing for CSK and 1 playing for Rising Pune Supergiant) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL opening matches.

3 dismissals by MS Dhoni of CSK against KKR in IPL 2011 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single innings in IPL opening matches.

Fielding performances

5 catches taken by Harbhajan Singh is the highest number of catches taken by a player in IPL opening matches.

