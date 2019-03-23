×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Stats: IPL Opening Matches

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
110   //    23 Mar 2019, 12:40 IST

Brendon McCullum of KKR on his way to 158 against RCB in the very first match of the IPL in 2008.
Brendon McCullum of KKR on his way to 158 against RCB in the very first match of the IPL in 2008.

The brand new edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin today. The cricketing carnival began way back in 2008. The first match of the IPL was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The first ever match of the league set the tone for what was to come. Brendon McCullum playing for KKR hit 158* that included a whopping 13 sixes - a record for highest individual score in the IPL which was only broken in 2013.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have played in the most number of opening matches in IPL - 6 each. The most two teams have faced each other is Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - 3 times.

The opening match of the IPL 2019 will see the three times champions Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. But before that let us take a look at some of the stats from the opening matches of IPL.

Batting performances

222/3 scored by KKR against RCB in IPL 2008 is the highest team total in IPL opening matches.

82 all out by RCB against KKR in IPL 2008 is the lowest team total in IPL opening matches. It is also the only instance of a team scoring less than 100 runs in the opening match of the tournament.

160 runs scored by Rohit Sharma is the highest number of runs scored by a player in IPL opening matches. He scored 147 of them playing for MI & 13 playing for Deccan Chargers.

158* by Brendon McCullum playing for KKR against RCB in 2008 IPL is the highest individual score in IPL opening matches. He is also the only player to score a century in IPL opening matches.

17 half-century have been scored in IPL opening matches.

Advertisement

half-centuries hit by Jacques Kallis of KKR is the highest number of half-centuries hit by a player in IPL opening matches.

122 sixes have been hit in IPL opening matches.

13 sixes hit by Brendon McCullum playing for KKR is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in IPL opening matches. It is also the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings in IPL opening matches.

Bowling performances

wickets taken by Lasith Malinga of MI is the highest number of wickets by a player in IPL opening matches.

4/13 by Sunil Narine of KKR against Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player in IPL opening matches.

Wicket-keeping performances

5 dismissals by MS Dhoni (4 playing for CSK and 1 playing for Rising Pune Supergiant) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL opening matches.

3 dismissals by MS Dhoni of CSK against KKR in IPL 2011 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single innings in IPL opening matches.

Fielding performances

5 catches taken by Harbhajan Singh is the highest number of catches taken by a player in IPL opening matches. 





Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Lasith Malinga
Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
3 best opening matches in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 most successful bowlers against CSK
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 players who might be playing their last IPL
RELATED STORY
Top 5 captains in the history of IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 things Chennai Super Kings have done right to become the most successful T20 team in the world
RELATED STORY
IPL Stats: Top 11 records in 11 years of IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: CSK vs MI| Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians- Everything you need to know about IPL's biggest Rivalry
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The biggest hitter of each team
RELATED STORY
10 national captains who failed to perform in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Rating the Best Possible Opening Combinations of all the 8 IPL Teams
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Today, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us