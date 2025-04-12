Sunil Narine vs R Ashwin - comparing their stats after 182 IPL matches

Two of IPL's all-time best performers, Sunil Narine and Ravichandran Ashwin, went head-to-head in the heavyweight clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk Stadium on April 11. However, like the overall contest, the duo's face-off was all one-way traffic in Narine's direction.

Ad

The West Indian all-rounder led KKR to a thumping eight-wicket win, picking up three wickets and scoring an 18-ball 44. Meanwhile, Ashwin endured a night to forget, scoring only a run off his seven deliveries and conceding 30 runs off his three overs without a wicket.

Nevertheless, the legendary spin-bowling all-rounders have achieved much in their incredible IPL careers to warrant comparisons. Last night, Narine equaled Ashwin for fourth all-time in IPL wickets with 185 in his 182nd IPL outing.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Ashwin, starting his IPL career much earlier, has played 218 matches.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where does Ashwin stand in bowling numbers at the same 182-match mark compared to Narine? Lest we forget, the duo have also contributed handy runs to their respective side, and a high-level comparison of those numbers only adds to the intrigue.

On that note, let us compare the key numbers of Narine and Ashwin after 182 IPL outings.

Overall and Impact Numbers with the ball

Ravichandran Ashwin's 182nd IPL game came at the start of his tenure with the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Meanwhile, Narine has played from game one to 182 only with KKR.

Ad

Ashwin helped CSK win their first two IPL titles in 2010 and 2011, while Narine has played a massive role in all three KKR titles in 2012, 2014, and 2024.

All that said, who boasts better individual numbers with the ball through 182 IPL matches? Let us find out from the below table:

Sunil Narine vs Ravichandran Ashwin - Bowling Numbers

Narine clearly triumphs over Ashwin in terms of overall bowling numbers and the key impact numbers after 182 IPL games. The West Indian spinner has almost 30 wickets more and picked up 4+ wickets in an innings seven times more than Ashwin.

Ad

While the averages again work in Narine's favor, the economy rates are neck and neck overall and in winning causes. Nevertheless, the KKR star comfortably edges out the legendary Indian spinner in almost all the categories.

Edge: Sunil Narine

Who is the more clutch bowler?

Legacy points get added to bowlers who replicate their league-stage performances in the knockout games. Narine and Ashwin have stepped up big several times for their franchises, resulting in multiple IPL titles.

Ad

Yet, who fared better in playoff and final games between the two after 182 matches? Here are the numbers:

Sunil Narine vs Ravichandran Ashwin - Clutch Numbers

Despite Narine winning multiple MVPs in the IPL, his clutch numbers are slightly worse than his overall numbers. The 36-year-old has picked up 12 wickets in 14 playoff and final matches at an average of almost 34 and an economy of 7.25.

Ad

On the other hand, Ashwin has a considerably better average of 28.33 in 20 knockout games with a similar economy of 7.32.

Thus, it is fair to say that the CSK off-spinner has proven to be more clutch than the ever-reliable Narine.

Edge: Ravichandran Ashwin

Batting Numbers

Narine and Ashwin have proven to be capable batters in the IPL, with the former opening the batting for KKR over the last two seasons. Despite being their secondary skill, the duo have played game-changing knocks at different positions for their franchises over the years.

Ad

Sunil Narine vs Ravichandran Ashwin - Batting Numbers

It is crystal clear that Narine boasts better batting numbers compared to Ashwin across the board. While opening the batting in the last two seasons has certainly helped Narine's cause, his margin of victory across categories over Ashwin makes him a clear winner.

Ad

Edge: Sunil Narine

Conclusion

While there is no denying that the Sunil Narine-Ravichandran Ashwin battle was lop-sided last night, their overall numbers after 182 IPL games are much closer. The KKR spinner has his CSK counterpart beat in almost all the bowling and batting categories by a considerable margin.

Yet, Ashwin has performed better than Narine in the high-pressure games in their IPL careers.

Nevertheless, Narine gets the nod with a better overall record with ball and bat after 182 IPL matches.

Winner: Sunil Narine

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More