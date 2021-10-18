T20 World Cup 2021: 3 West Indies players who might have a great tournament

Defending T20 World Cup champions West Indies will come into the upcoming tournament as one of the favorites. They have the players and experience and in Kieron Pollard, they have a skipper who understands the dynamics of the T20 format perfectly. Hence, it would not be a surprise if they march all the way to the title.

One of the biggest positives for West Indies in this T20 World Cup is the fact that they are unpredictable. They are a side replete with six-hitters and if pitches in the T20 World Cup are similar to what we saw in the IPL, these power hitters could be the answer to spinners' dominance in the middle overs.

Here we take a look at 3 players who can really have a bumper T20 World Cup 2021:

1.) Roston Chase

Chase could play the role of an anchor at the T20 World Cup

Roston Chase was the perfect Test batter when he began his career. He started with a century against India on Test debut and has since been a constant in West Indies' Test squad. However, he has worked on his T20 hitting skills, all of which was on display in this season's Caribbean Premier League.

He could be the perfect middle-order batter, breaking the sequence of left-handers in the West Indies batting order. The defending champions could go in with Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer and this gives Chase the chance to drop anchor.

In the CPL this season, he has scored 446 runs and picked up 10 wickets and both these traits will come in handy at the T20 World Cup.

2.) Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo could well be the key in this T20 World Cup

This could be the last time we see Dwayne Bravo in West Indies colors. If his form with the Chennai Super Kings is anything to go by, we could well see another memorable tournament from the veteran.

With CSK's win, Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni now hold the record of winning the most T20 finals as a player and as a captain respectively. Bravo has been part of 16 wins in T20 finals and this is the experience Kieron Pollard will bank on.

The pitches in the T20 World Cup are expected to be slower and Bravo's presence in the death overs could be game-changing. MS Dhoni used him in the final five overs and he was brilliant and could play a similar role for West Indies as well.

3.) Shimron Hetmyer

Hetmyer can be a great finisher in the T20 World Cup

The young left-hander was one of the shining lights for Delhi Capitals in the recently-concluded IPL season. He was used as a finisher by the Delhi-based franchise and made a real difference.

Over the years, he has been used in the top order by the West Indies, but his power-hitting towards the back-end has made him a great addition to the middle-order.

In 14 games in the 2021 IPL season for the Delhi Capitals, Hetmyer scored 242 runs at an average of 34.57 and with a strike-rate of 168.

"Playing for West Indies, I bat in the top four. Here it's a different challenge for me, and so far it's been really fun and I'm really enjoying it," he said in an interview during the IPL.

