T20 World Cup 2021: "Hardik Pandya is the biggest headache for India" - Brad Hogg

Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes Hardik Pandya's bowling issues could worry the Indian think tank ahead of the impending ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The dynamic all-rounder has not bowled much in competitive cricket since undergoing lower-back surgery last year. Notably, the 28-year-old Pandya did not bowl a single delivery in the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League.

The Aussie campaigner, on his YouTube channel, highlighted how the Indian think tank would want someone like Pandya to contribute both with the bat and ball.

"Hardik Pandya is the biggest headache for India going into this tournament because he is an all-rounder and he has not been able to bowl. You want him to be able to be bat and bowl. That is going to put a big whole there."

Watch the full video here:

Brad Hogg picks India's playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2021

Hogg, in his video, also added that he thinks Indian skipper Virat Kohli will open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma. He added that Suryakumar Yadav could walk-in at number 3, followed by Rishabh Pant at 4. While he was unsure of Hardik Pandya's inclusion, he reckoned Ishan Kishan could be accommodated in the middle-order.

For the bowling unit, Hogg picked Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravathy as India's two frontline spin bowling options. He named Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Bhavneshwar Kumar as the three pacers who will make their way into the starting eleven.

He also pointed out that Shardul Thakur could be used as an all-rounder by India in the T20 World Cup. Hogg further suggested that the right-hander could come in at No.7 and play aggressively.

BCCI @BCCI 🚨 NEWS 🚨: Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in #TeamIndia 's World Cup squad. #T20WorldCup More Details 🔽 🚨 NEWS 🚨: Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in #TeamIndia's World Cup squad. #T20WorldCup More Details 🔽

Brad Hogg's ideal Indian playing XI for T20 World Cup 2021 -

Also Read

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Prasen Moudgal

LIVE POLL Q. Should Shardul Thakur play in place of Hardik Pandya in the T20 World Cup 2021? Yes No 7 votes so far